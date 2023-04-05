Apple TV+ has announced today it will bring The Big Door Prize back for a second season. The renewal happened long before the first season finale, as Apple TV+ is still airing weekly episodes of the surreal drama.

Based on the novel of the same name written by M.O. Walsh, The Big Door Prize takes viewers to the small town of Deerfield. There, the local residents have their lives uprooted when they gain access to a mysterious machine capable of revealing any person’s true potential. At the center of the story is Chris O’Dowd’s Dusty, a devoted teacher, dedicated father, and loving husband who somehow doesn’t feel satisfied by his life.

It’s still too early to know where Apple TV+ will take The Big Door Prize next. As the series’ trailer underlines, the show is about Dusty’s self-discovery journey and how everyday choices can shape our destiny. However, while the series was met with critical acclaim, most viewers are still getting to know Dusty since the fourth episode of the series was just released today. So, it’s up to anyone to guess where the remainder of the season will take us.

The Big Door Prize is being adapted to TV by Schitt’s Creek Emmy-Award winner writer David West Read. Read also serves as showrunner and executive producer in The Big Door Prize. Commenting on the early renewal, West said:

“We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in season two. Thanks to our partners at Apple TV+ and Skydance, we have an incredible opportunity to keep building the magic and mysteries of ‘The Big Door Prize’ with this truly remarkable ensemble cast.”

Who’s Involved with The Big Door Prize?

Besides O’Dowd, The Big Door Prize stars Gabrielle Dennis (Strange World), Ally Maki (Shortcomings), Josh Segarra (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Crystal Fox (Ruby), Sammy Fourlas, and Djouliet Amara. The series' first season counts ten half-hour episodes. While Season 2 of The Big Door Prize is now in production, there’s no information if the follow-up season will follow the same structure as the first one.

New episodes of The Big Door Prize come to Apple TV+ every Wednesday.