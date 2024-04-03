The Big Picture The Season 2 trailer for The Big Door Prize introduces a season of change and magic for the show's main characters in Deerfield.

The returning cast includes Chris O'Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis, with new guest stars like Mary Holland and Justine Lupe joining the mix.

The series, which explores the allure of knowing one's destiny, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ with a three-episode premiere on April 24.

The town of Deerfield is ready to follow Morpho into the unknown in the Season 2 trailer for Apple TV+’s series, The Big Door Prize. Aptly set to “This Is the Day” by The The, the teaser turns the page on the next chapter of the streamer’s adaptation of M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name. It’s a season of change and magic for all the main characters introduced during the first set of episodes, and they’ll need to take bigger risks if they want to hold on to the things provided to them by the all-knowing Morpho machine. For Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) that means that time apart might be a necessary evil so that Dusty can push himself out of his comfort zone, while other members of the small town face fantastical experiences.

Along with O’Dowd and Dennis reprising their roles, audiences can also expect to see Josh Segarra (Scream VI) return as Giorgio, Crystal Fox (Big Little Lies) as Izzy, Sammy Fourlas (Backstage Features) as Jacob, Djouliet Amara (Fitting In) as Trina, Ally Maki (Toy Story 4) as Hana, and Damon Gupton (Criminal Minds) as Father Reuben. The next season will also usher in both new and returning guest stars, adding names like Justine Lupe (Succession), Mary Holland (Happiest Season), Aaron Roman Weiner (The Americans), Carrie Barrett (Henry Danger), Patrick Kerr (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Elizabeth Hunter (Nashville), Cocoa Brown (The Single Moms Club), Melissa Ponzio (The Walking Dead), Jim Meskimen (Our Lips Are Sealed), and Matt Dellapina (Ruin Me) to the call sheet.

The first installment of The Big Door Prize was an immediate hit for Apple TV+, with the streamer renewing it for a follow-up season in the midst of Season 1. The first set of episodes introduced audiences to O’Dowd’s Dusty, a schoolteacher, faithful husband, and doting father who, along with the rest of the town of Deerfield, finds that his life has been flipped upside down after a mysterious machine boasts the ability to unveil a person’s true potential. Of course, the revelations given by the Morpho machine send the neighborhood into a tailspin, with many folks dreaming of what could have been and some even chasing their unlocked potential.

Why ‘The Big Door Prize’ Is So Enticing

Close

Last year, Collider’s Christina Radish caught up with O’Dowd to talk about his journey as the star of The Big Door Prize and why he thought the show - and original book - resonated with audiences. When asked why he thought humans would rather have a machine tell us our destinies than simply create them ourselves, The Cloverfield Paradox star said,

“Because it’s easier. And it’s tempting to know the future. We read horoscopes. We don’t know what happens when we die, and that leads so much of our lives, in ways that we don’t really understand. I think that’s a big part of it. We’ve come up with endless answers for that question, without many facts behind it. I suppose the Morpho is just another way of doing that.”

The second season of The Big Door Prize arrives on Apple TV+ with a three-episode premiere on April 24 with new episodes to follow through June 12. Check out the trailer below and catch up on the first season which is now streaming in its entirety on Apple TV+.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Big Door Prize 5 10 Release Date March 29, 2023 Cast Chris O'Dowd , Gabrielle Dennis , Damon Gupton , Josh Segarra Developer David West Read

Watch On Apple TV+