A machine called Morpho has the ability to reveal a person’s true potential. All you have to do is put a coin in the slot, press your hand against its touchscreen and the Morpho spits out a card telling you exactly what you could be. When the machine appears in a grocery store in the small town of Deerfield, Louisiana, the residents can’t resist using the machine to find out their true potential. And that's basically what the Apple TV+ comedy series The Big Door Prize is all about. Adapted from M.O. Walsh’s bestselling book of the same name, it is probably safe to predict that this new Apple TV+ series has true potential, given the streamer’s success with comedies like Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon, and The Afterparty.

The series comes from Emmy Award-winning Schitt’s Creek writer-executive producer David West Read, which only makes us even more excited to check it out. The show also boasts a great cast, an intriguing plotline, and a mix of comedy and drama. If that piqued your interest, read on to find out all the details revealed so far about The Big Door Prize.

Image via Apple TV+

When Is The Big Door Prize Releasing?

Apple TV+ is expected to begin airing the ten half-hour episodes of The Big Door Prize starting in the Spring of 2023. Each episode will focus on a character, each going through their private struggles until the Morpho machine changes their lives. The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also slated for this spring, including Ted Lasso Season 3, Schmigadoon! Season 2, Jane, The Afterparty Season 2, and The Last Thing He Told Me. An Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. We don't have an exact release date for the show yet but once it premieres, you'll be able to watch it using the following link:

Watch the Trailer For The Big Door Prize

The first teaser of The Big Door Prize feels like a commercial for Morpho, the prognosticating machine that suddenly appears in a small grocery store in Deerfield Louisiana, offering its residents a chance to learn their true potential. The trailer shows how the Morpho machine works, and the process is deceptively fast, painless, and simple. You insert a coin, press your fingers down on the touchscreen, and the Morpho spits out a blue business card with your life potential spelled out. “Your life potential is at your fingertips,” the Morpho advert claims. Soon, news of Morpho’s powers spreads through word of mouth, as residents offer their effusive testimonials: “It just tells you your whole reason for existing on earth. Everyone is trying it,’’ says one resident. Others claim: “This machine is validating. Mysterious. Magical. This is something that gives people hope. This machine is reminding people our lives have more than one possible path.” Although one resident ominously says, “It’s something that might be too good to be true,” the lure of Morpho will be too hard to resist. Even for those living comfortable, well-worn lives, there’s always the other possibility of a road not taken, the nagging question of what if. The teaser ends with an invitation: “What are you waiting for? Give it a whirl!”

Who's In the Cast of The Big Door Prize?

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids, The IT Crowd) stars as Dusty, a devoted dad, husband, and teacher who is going through a midlife crisis that compels him to start riding a scooter and learn how to play the theremin. Dusty’s wife, Cass, played by Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), lives a seemingly blissful married life, devoid of drama, but also devoid of adventure and romance. When the Morpho reveals her loftier potential, Cass sets off on a path of self-discovery that diverges from her life with her trusty husband Dusty. Djouliet Amara (Devil in Ohio) plays their sassy but troubled daughter Trina. Crystal Fox (Big Little Lies) plays Cass’s flamboyant mother and Deerfield’s longest-serving mayor, Izzy.

TikTok star Sammy Fourlas takes on his first TV role to play Jacob, a sweet, sensitive teenager trying to cope after the death of his identical twin brother. Jacob’s struggles underline the more serious themes of this comedy. Damon Gupton (Super Pumped) plays Father Rueben, the Deerfield High chaplain who guides students and staff through their spiritual and emotional crises even while he suffers through his own. Ally Maki (Home Sweet Home Alone) is Hana, the bartender who observes Deerfield’s residents from a distance until she lands in the middle of all their drama. Josh Segarra (The Other Two) plays Giorgio, Deerfield’s former star athlete, restaurant owner, and most eligible bachelor. Christian Adam, who you may recognize from his roles in Good Girls and Heels, appears as Trevor.Related:Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd on ‘The Starling’ and What It Was Like Working With Kevin Kline

Who's Making The Big Door Prize?

Image via Apple TV+

The Big Door Prize comes from Schitt’s Creek's Emmy Award-winning writer and executive producer David West Read. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television. Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, and Hyun Park are also executive producers on the show, along with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Declan Lowney and Molly McGlynn have been credited as directors for two episodes each, with music by Nick Sena and cinematography by Adam Silver and Bella Gonzales​​​​​​. The Big Door Prize is produced by CJ ENM/Studio Dragon, and Skydance Television.

So What Is The Big Door Prize About?

So What Is The Big Door Prize About?