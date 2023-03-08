There comes a time in our lives when we pause to take stock of our achievements and ponder if maybe we could've been better fulfilled doing something else. But what if you had access to a mysterious machine that could accurately predict your true purpose and set you on the path to maximizing your full potential? While chances are low that technological advancement would ever attain such heights in real life, AppleTV+ is painting a similar albeit fictional scenario in its upcoming comedy-drama, The Big Door Prize which now has its first official trailer which offers a more detailed look compared to the previously released teaser.

The Big Door Prize is set in a small town called Deerfield where its residents are going about their daily uncomplicated lives when the appearance of a mysterious machine at the town's general store has everyone overhauling their lives. Morpho, a vending-machine look-alike can help anyone determine what is it they should be doing in life through a seamless non-invasive biometric analysis. A user only has to insert a coin into the machine and place their palms on a sensor and in a few short minutes receive a blue enveloped print-out with their purpose written on it. Morpho's method of operation is quick and easy, and it isn't long before Deerfield's residents queue up outside the general store for a chance to meet with it.

Among the town's residents is high school teacher, Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) who is skeptical of the machine and is reluctant to try it out. The trailer opens with Dusty celebrating his milestone 40th birthday with his wife and daughter. He is seemingly happy with his life as is and is obviously irritated when everyone else around him speaks about Morpho's predictions. "Superstar" "Dancer" "Healer" and "Male Model" are some of the results Morpho issues its users who are seemingly fulfilled as they chose to pursue these alternate paths. When Dusty's wife who's also been lured by Morpho's abilities asks if he's truly happy, he contemplates his answer. After a deep reflection, Dusty is seen approaching the machine and looking down happily at his result.

Image via Apple TV+

Despite the misfortunes that could follow delegating the responsibility of a crucial life choice to a surreal machine, this trailer suggests that The Big Door Prize will be focusing on the positives. Though deeply rooted in fiction The Big Door Prize through its unique premise seems capable of delivering useful lessons on motivation which would likely evoke varying reactions from audiences. In addition to O’Dowd, the series will feature an ensemble cast that includes Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, and Djouliet Amara.

The series is based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name and is being adapted for the small screen by David West Read the Emmy-winning writer and executive producer behind Schitt’s Creek. Read equally served as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will executive produce on behalf of Skydance Television, while Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, and Hyun Park will represent CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

The Big Door Prize will include 10 half-hour episodes and will premiere three episodes on March 29 followed by new weekly episodes released on Wednesdays through May 17. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for the series below: