For fans of Rod Serling's iconic science fiction series, The Twilight Zone, The Big Door Prize proves to be a unique modern counterpart. While The Twilight Zone features episodic storytelling and The Big Door Prize follows a more serialized format, both series have several similarities. The Big Door Prize is based on the novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh and follows the residents of a fictional town that has to reckon with the appearance of a mysterious machine called "The Morbius". Each episode of The Twilight Zone presents characters or a group of characters in the middle of seemingly ordinary circumstances.

The Big Door Prize captures so much of what made The Twilight Zone so captivating during its run. The Big Door Prize ran for a mere two seasons before being cancelled, and The Twilight Zone ran for five seasons. Both series made full use of their time to tell unsettling stories that posed larger questions about human nature. At their core, The Twilight Zone and The Big Door Prize use their respective premises to tell fun stories with dark undertones that ask serious questions. Each series taps into the truth of the human experience in a unique way.

Each Series Uses Unsettling Imagery Underlined With Whimsy

The Twilight Zone and The Big Door Prize lean into their surreal premises to create increasingly unsettling stories for their characters. In both series, characters are presented with seemingly ordinary circumstances that quickly evolve into surreal stories as the narrative progresses. Each series introduces characters who seem to be going about their regular lives before they are presented with otherworldly stakes and challenges. It's easy to invest in the stories of characters who begin the story as relatable. The fact that the characters featured in each series are so "normal" makes some of their choices that much more alarming.

Right from The Twilight Zone's premiere episode, "Where is Everybody?" the series sets a precedent of lulling viewers into a false sense of security. The Twilight Zone begins with a lonely man in a town that is not unlike Deerfield in appearance. Such visual backdrops form the basis of narratives in The Twilight Zone and The Big Door Prize. The American suburban setting quickly devolves into something sinister in both series. These settings are so effective in both series because they provide a seemingly calm backdrop that can quickly be deconstructed.

Both series also balance these darker themes with those that are more lighthearted. For example, in The Big Door Prize, the residents of Deerfield often explore the pronouncements of the Morbius machine with both humor and curiosity. Frequently, the characters take the implications of the existence of the Morbius machine to absurd lengths. Similarly, there are episodes of The Twilight Zone that lean more into the fantasy element of the series, which can lead to moments of levity if played out to their natural conclusions. There is a lot of fun to be had in playing out the thought experiments presented in both series.

Both The Big Door Prize and The Twilight Zone focus on the unknown and how characters deal with unfamiliar situations. One example is featured in The Twilight Zone's episode "The Monsters Come to Maple Street," in which a town is faced with rapidly spreading paranoia. This story demonstrates just how fast anxiety can spread in a community, especially in stressful circumstances. The entire plot of The Big Door Prize illustrates how quickly the arrival of a machine can throw a group of people off balance. In both series, there are characters who are swayed by the actions of others during these uncertain times, which mirrors the authentic human experience.

Both series also feature characters who suffer negative consequences when they rely too heavily on society to form a sense of self. Most of the plot in The Big Door Prize revolves around the fact that for some Deerfield residents, the Morbius machine feels like destiny being forced upon them. The Twilight Zone tells a similar story in the episode “Self Improvement of Salvadore Ross,” where the main character tries to trade his physical and emotional attributes with others. This reflection on identity makes the characters in both series more engaging.

Finally, both The Twilight Zone and The Big Door Prize use fictional stories to examine human experience. In both series, characters are put on journeys and pushed to their physical and emotional limits. Each series regularly shows characters who are both flawed and relatable. Overall, The Big Door Prize showcases characters consistently made to question themselves and their respective values and beliefs. The Big Door Prize has a singular machine that is a vessel to explore these philosophical questions.

The Big Door Prize is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

