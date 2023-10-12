The Big Picture The portrayal of police in American cinema has often ignored their corruption and biases, making them appear dutiful and just, which misleads audiences into trusting the police system.

The film The Big Heat may not seem critical of the police, but it actually highlights a protagonist who is disconnected from his actions and driven by vengeance, using women as collateral damage for his heroism.

Directed by Fritz Lang, the film explores the concept of the banality of evil, showing how the protagonist, oblivious to his own villainy, is propped up as a hero while corruption bridges the gap between law enforcement and criminals.

George Orwell once said that all art is propaganda, that every decision made in the process of making art serves some kind of political purpose or is a reflection of the times in which it was made. One of the most prevalent examples of this is how law enforcement, and specifically the police, have been portrayed in mainstream American cinema throughout film history. Cops have routinely been portrayed as always dutiful and just and fair-minded, completely ignoring the years of proven corruption, biases in their policing practices, and license to get away with violent malpractice on citizens. This is all in service to serving audiences the belief that they can and should always trust the American police system, when that simply shouldn't be the case. While there are various American films you can find that critique the police system and its rotten history, I want to highlight one that doesn't seem like it's criticizing the cops at all, but that's what makes it so amazing: The Big Heat.

What is 'The Big Heat' About?

The Big Heat is about detective Dave Bannion (Glenn Ford), a sergeant detective with confident ambitions of being commissioner. He's got the American Dream life: a nuclear family with a happy wife, Katie (Jocelyn Brando), and a cute daughter, with the most syrupy of music playing over every scene of them together. When a fellow detective commits suicide, Bannion is convinced that there's foul play courtesy of a major crime syndicate, led by mob boss Mike Lagana (Alexander Scourby). He single-handedly pushes for an investigation, leading himself down a path where he must deal with opposition from both his own police force and with Lagana's top muscle, Vince Stone (Lee Marvin) and Stone's abused girlfriend, Debby (Gloria Grahame).

The thing that leaps out the quickest about Bannion is his attitude and how disconnected he feels from his actions. He always comes off as glib and callous, like he's stuck in the bedside manners mode that doctors have with patients. Whether he's talking to the widow of the dead cop or interrogating the cop's mistress, it feels like he isn't truly emotionally invested in any of it; he's simply going through the motions of what he's supposed to, as part of the job. He presents himself as a noble "I want facts" pursuer of justice, but he never espouses much more than a deep vendetta against Lagana, even before knowing the corruption comes from Lagana. It's like his sole idea of justice is taking down "the bad guys" with little consideration for what that would actually entail or the emotional costs it has on him or the people around him. As a fellow detective warns Bannion, "You've decided people are all scared rabbits, and you spit on them...you can't set yourself against the world and get away with it."

Glenn Ford's Bannion Is Motivated by Vengeance

Throughout the first half of the film, we see what Bannion is like at home with his family, and it paints an...odd picture. He has the most squeaky clean and wholesome life imaginable, but you pick up on all these strange micro behaviors that paint a picture of a man with undertones of cold ambition and misogynist tendencies. He openly claims he'll make commissioner, he casually calls his wife and daughter "big bossy and little bossy," he jokes that they're "both in love with me," and later when his wife is insisting that he shouldn't compromise on pursuing Lagana, he says, "That's what I wanted to hear you say." He may love his family, but he treats them more like props for his ego, in a way that reeks of a narcissistic masculinity complex. In a clever visual metaphor, when Bannion has been told by the commissioner that he can't pursue Lagana, he pouts in his daughter's room. She's building a police station out of blocks, and he puts a block on top of it that sends the whole thing crumbling, and hits her in the face. His desperation to build something to serve his feelings is so great that he's willing to put innocent people in danger.

This is only amplified when Katie is killed in a car bomb set up by a Lagana flunky that was intended for Dave. The car bombing only happened because after Katie got a threatening phone call from the mob, Bannion thought it was a good idea to storm to Lagana's house, threaten him, and beat up one of his bodyguards, which led to inevitable retaliation. This bombing drives Dave's thirst for justice into one of pure vengeance rooted in his traumatized feelings, and it leaks over into how he treats women that aren't in his family. He risks a random woman's life by sending her to the hotel door of a gangster, so he knows the gangster is home; he questions the cop's mistress in a public place where he knows gangsters hang out, which leads to her getting killed; he gives Debby information about the cop's wife that motivates Debby to kill the wife, and Debby then gets murdered by Vince when she tries to kill him for the abuse she endured. Repeatedly, Dave uses women as unintended collateral for his heroism, where they die for the sake of him getting to catch the bad guys. It's particularly nauseating in this film as it's never explicitly drawn to the audience's attention; he's just the one good cop doing what must be done.

Fritz Lang's Influence Is Clear in 'The Big Heat'

Many of the detective films of the late 1940s to early 1950s were content to be standard cliché fests made by competent directors, save for some exceptions like Out of the Past. The Big Heat was made by Fritz Lang, who was far more than just competent. Starting out as a leading definer of the German Expressionist movement of the early 20th century, with films like M, Metropolis, and Dr. Mabuse, The Gambler, he fled Nazi Germany in 1933, and started making Hollywood films in 1936. When he made the transition, he made some of the most psychologically tragic noirs ever made, like Scarlet Street. Lang's films, both pre- and post-Hollywood, were notable for his adeptness at plunging into the mechanics of evil and how it manifests in society. Of his Hollywood era films, The Big Heat is perhaps the scariest and most accurate to the concept of "the banality of evil," as the depravity of Bannion's sense of justice is superficially endorsed, since he's securely in his sergeant position and jovially asks for hot coffee as he's off to a new case. Rather than go down a path of tragic consequences that force the protagonist to own up to his character flaws, Bannion is propped up as a hero completely oblivious to his villainy.

No matter the fact that both his commissioner and his gangster opponents beg him to stop searching, bridging the connection between how the law is made no better than the criminals through corruption. No matter that Dave seemed to have gotten over his wife relatively quickly once he got his revenge rocks off. Dave Bannion was the type of cops that 1950s establishment America loved to fantasize about: a "just the facts" no nonsense moralist who craved job security and loved family. He didn't listen to any of the naysayers, he didn't let anything get in the way of justice, he didn't let the needless death of multiple innocent women bother his ego one bit. He trusted his gut, he got his hot cup of coffee, and continues to get scared rabbits to do things for him. In a modern age where anti-heroes flaunt their messy morality, there's something infinitely more terrifying about a hero who acts oblivious to the villainy inside of him; much like how most copaganda has to scrub the villainy of real police forces away in order to keep them heroic in the eyes of the public.