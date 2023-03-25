The Coen Brothers are an incomparable screenwriting, directing, and producing duo, who have showcased their aptitude for writing unforgettably hilarious lines of dialogue since the release of their first out-and-out comedy, 1987's Raising Arizona. From Fargo to Burn After Reading, to A Serious Man the Coens know their way around a gleefully unabashed farce or a biting social satire. But the Coen comedy that has taken on the mantle of "Most Quotable Comedy of the last 25 Years" is Marijuana's answer to Humphrey Bogart's The Big Sleep; 1997's The Big Lebowski.

In honor of Lebowski's 25th anniversary, here is a short list of the top ten most quotable lines from this evergreen comedy. Parring down this list to merely 10 selections, is a genuine struggle for any Lebowski fan. The mind reels when one considers just how many seemingly random lines of dialogue uttered in this movie, have taken on a life of their own in the modern pop culture lexicon. But it all makes sense when one remembers that the case of The Big Lebowski was very complicated. A Lotta ins, lotta outs, lotta what-have-yous. And new sh*t is always coming to light, man.

10 "He's a good man... And thorough."

Julianne Moore's performance as Maude Lebowski -- the avant-garde feminist artist and daughter of the titular Big Lebowski -- is a quintessential slice of Coen cookiness. With no real clear explanation as to why, Maude speaks in the fanciful tonality of a femme fatale straight out of a 40s noir.

Moore's line delivery as she's urging "Jeffery" (The Dude) to visit Maude's physician, a man whose skills she vouches for by saying, "He's a good man... And thorough", is so sublimely bizarre, that its unique rhythm and cadence will never leave the recesses of your mind.

9 "Forget it, Donny. You're out of your element!"

As Walter puts it "Donny was a good bowler, and a good man". But he was also a man who was perpetually two steps behind the topic of any given conversation. Sweet Donny's naivete often left him inside Walter's merciless cross-hairs. When Donny hears Walter and the Dude discussing "Lenin" he assumes they mean John Lennon, repeatedly chiming in, "I am the walrus!".

Walter instantly barks back at him, "Shut the f***k up Donny! V.I. Lenin. Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov!". But of course, Walter's greatest and most hilarious dismissal of poor Donny comes when he simply tells him, "Forget it Donny. You're out of your element!".

8 "Nobody f***s with The Jesus."

The great John Tuturro has long-been a key player in the Coen Brother's larger stable of acting talent. After his stellar dramatic one-two-punch in Miller's Crossing and Barton Fink, a bowling-ball-licking, child sex offender was not exactly the role that folks would have expected him to take on back in 1997.

Turturro himself even expressed some confusion around the tone and the overall point of his character in the story. He has since come around on The Jesus, as the character ended up achieving cinematic icon status with less than 5 minutes of screen time. His self-aggrandizing catchphrase is now immortal, "You said it man. Nobody f***s with The Jesus." Nobody.

7 "Over the line! / You are entering a world of pain."

The character of Walter was reported to be heavily inspired by the legendary screenwriter and self-described maverick filmmaker John Milius. Milius was a gun-nut, and a man singularly obsessed with the nature of guerilla warfare, despite never serving in the military himself. If Walter is indeed based on Milius, then the iconic "Over the Line!" scene is the clearest evocation of that basis. When local bowler, Smokey, barely slips his toe across the threshold of the foul line, then refuses to mark his scorecard as a zero, Walter simply cannot let his transgression slide.

Walter explains to Smokey how bowling, unlike Vietnam, has rules. When Smokey insists that he didn't cheat, Walter reaches into his bowling bag, pulls out his "piece" and ensures him, "Smokey my friend, you are entering a world of pain". It's comforting to know that there are still people like Walter out there, who, "Gives a sh*t about the rules".

6 "That rug really tied the room together."

In the tradition of Dashiell Hammett's hard-boiled detective novels like The Maltese Falcon, The Dude's prized, urine-soaked rug, serves as the central Macguffin for The Big Lebowski's bewildering mystery plot line.

Dude's quest to retain his prized rug, a household item that he desperately needs to be returned as it "really tied the room together", is the impetus for numerous comedic set pieces, each and every major "plot" point of the story, and also, a lifetime of people complementing their friend's new rug by saying, "Yeah man. It really ties the room together".

5 "This aggression will not stand man."

One of a couple lines that get recycled throughout the movie, "This aggression will not stand man" is an enduring statement of The Dude's unique brand of spacey indignation. The Dude is a laid back cat, but when he's been wronged, he'll let you know that "The Dude minds".

He's adamant that he deserves some recompense after The Big Lebowski's goons soiled his rug. He may leave Mr. Lebowski's office getting pelted with cries of, "Condolences! The bums lost!" but The Dude walks out of his mansion with a brand-new rug in hand. So I guess he was right.

4 "Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man"

Another line that is surely in the running for most-quoted-of-all-time, but then again that might be (say it with me), just my opinion man. The Dude's classic line is so readily applicable to any kind of disagreement or decision-to-be-made in life, that it quickly became one of the most popular from the entire movie, especially once the Lebowski cult phenomenon started to build some real steam.

Two things deepen the hilarity of this relatively benign line: 1. Jeff Bridges' hysterical line reading. 2. The look on Steve Buscemi and especially John Goodman's face as he's saying it. It's an alchemical, lighting-in-a-bottle moment of comedic genius.

3 “Do you see what happens when you f*** a stranger in the a**!?”

Famously dubbed over in the TV edit with the ludicrous line "Do you see what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps!?", Walter pushes the limits of coercive interrogation in this volcanically absurd scene. Walter simply cannot abide Little Larry Seller's silent treatment any longer, not with The Dude's Johnson on the line. So he reaches into his trunk and takes matters into his own hands (matters being a crowbar).

Unfortunately for him, the car belongs to Larry's neighbor, not to Larry. But regardless, anyone who has ever seen this scene will forever know the answer to the question "Do you see what happens?".

2 "Her life is in your hands dude"

One of the Coen brother's greatest gifts is their ability to create a host of exceptionally memorable side characters. TBL features a remarkable array of supremely-funny ancillary performances, none more worthy of praise than the late great Philip Seymour Hoffman as Brandt; the obsequious and tightly-clenched assistant to The Big Lebowski himself. Like The Jesus, Brandt has precious few moments on screen, but the brilliance of Hoffman's performances, makes the character loom far larger than perhaps he even should.

From his comically stiff posture, to his prideful boasting about "The Little Lebowski Urban Achievers", to his gravely serious reminder to the Dude of, "Her life is in your hands Dude", Brandt is a truly delectable Coen creation.

1 "The Dude abides"

As this is The Dude's final line in the movie, it's only right to close out this list with a three-word-phrase that has been pasted on the front of more T-shirts, and quoted in more dorm rooms, than the Coens could have ever anticipated, "The Dude abides". The actual meaning of this phrase is somewhat murky and up for debate.

But one thing is clear from The Dude's tone; in this life, you get some strikes, and you get some gutters. But as long as The Dude has a J to burn, a beer to sip, and an open lane to bowl with his pal Walter, he'll be A-okay cowboy.

