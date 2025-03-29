In 1998, the directorial duo Ethan and Joel Coen released what would become one of the most beloved cult movies of all time with The Big Lebowski. In 1990s Los Angeles, "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) is mistaken for a millionaire who shares the same name as him, leading to all sorts of trouble. After trying to extort him for money that he doesn't have, a pair of thugs soil The Dude's rug. Looking for restitution from the millionaire Lebowski (David Huddleston), The Dude recruits the help of his Vietnam veteran friend Walter (John Goodman) and bowling teammate Donnie (Steve Buscemi).

Despite the film being far from a box office success upon release, The Big Lebowski has since garnered a legacy of being one of the best movies of the 1990s, as well as a definitive cult classic. There just really has never been a movie since quite like The Big Lebowski; it's a wholly singular piece of work that has stood the test of time. As the movie lives on favorably in all of our collective memories, so does its colorful cast of wacky characters. This is a selection of the 10 best characters from The Big Lebowski.