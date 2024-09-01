One of the most classic comedies of all-time, which is proof the Film Academy needs to be more inclusive when it comes to incorporating comedies into the awards, just got a major streaming update. The Big Lebowski, the 1998 crime comedy film starring Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi, and Julianne Moore, will officially begin streaming on Prime Video on September 1. The Big Lebowski follows Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, who enlists the help of his friends to seek restitution for his ruined rug after being mistaken for a millionaire of the same name. In addition to Bridges, Buscemi, and Moore, The Big Lebowski also stars John Goodman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Tara Reid, and currently boasts impressive ratings of 80% from critics and 94% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Big Lebowski was written and directed by the Coen Brothers, who have won four Academy Awards together for their work on No Country For Old Men, which won three Oscars for Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Adapted Screenplay, and another win for Fargo in 1996 for Best Writing. Joel Coen most recently directed The Tragedy of Macbeth, the 2021 film that netted star Denzel Washington yet another Oscar nomination to add to his impressive resume, while Ethan Coen recently helmed the LGBTQ+ crime comedy Drive Away Dolls. Before that, the duo helmed The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the musical mystery drama starring Tim Blake Nelson, Clancy Brown, and Willie Watson that is currently streaming on Netflix.

What Have ‘The Big Lebowski’ Stars Been up to Recently?

Image via Gramercy

Jeff Bridges wasn't an Oscar-winner when he starred in The Big Lebowski in 1998, but he changed that in 2010 by winning the Academy Award for Best Lead Actor for his performance in Crazy Heart. He has since been nominated for two more Oscars for his work in True Grit and Hell or High Water, both for leading roles. John Goodman has yet to be nominated for an Oscar, but has won an Emmy for Best Guest Actor for his role in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Steve Buscemi can next be seen voicing Starscream in the upcoming animated film, Transformers One.

The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges and John Goodman and was written and directed by Ethan and Joel Coen. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Big Lebowski on Prime Video starting on September 1.

Watch on Prime Video