Funko is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and amidst its limited edition collectibles released as part of its Fun on the Run tour comes a figure with which The Dude definitely abides. The company's latest Pop! figure depicts Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, played by beloved Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, as he appears on The Big Lebowski's poster. It'll only be available for a limited time as Funko teams up with Walmart to tour the country and roll out more pop culture collectibles throughout the month of July.

The poster in question is a close-up of Bridges's face in black and white with only his iconic shades having any color. The figure, then, is also greyscale, showing The Dude in his typical laid-back outfit including, of course, his bowling shoes and those sunglasses complete with the same red speckled pattern as seen in the poster. Missing from this scene is his cherished rug which kicked off his bizarre journey, but it may be for the best considering what the thugs did to it in the film. An official Fun on the Run 2023 sticker will be on the box to show that this Dude is a special release though.

The Big Lebowski Has Gone From Cult-Favorite to Legendary in 25 Years

It's fitting that Funko would celebrate The Big Lebowski considering the iconic Coen Brothers film also turned 25 this year. In that span of time, the film has undergone a reappraisal, starting off as an underappreciated cult classic before being hailed as a legendary piece of cinema to the point it's now preserved in the U.S. National Film Registry. Starring Bridges alongside John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, and Sam Elliot among others, the film unfolds from one fateful case of mistaken identity which sees The Dude seek recompense for his ruined rug only to be sent on a job to rescue his namesake's (David Huddleston) trophy wife from her supposed kidnappers. Once the Dude's friends get involved, everything goes South and a wild tale unfolds full of bonkers dream sequences, The Eagles hatred, and plenty of bowling.

Funko Has Big Plans in the Coming Weeks

This looks to be a big month for Funko as it not only continues its Fun on the Run tour but also prepares for a return to San Diego Comic-Con. Already, the collectible company has unveiled a veritable swarm of new merchandise to take over the convention, including convention-exclusive Marvel posters, figures, and accessories for Spider-Man, Thor, and more, DC exclusives centering on The Flash and Batman, and even a line of figures for Ted Lasso. Expect plenty more to be unveiled from the company as the tour goes on and SDCC draws closer.

The Big Lebowski limited edition Pop! figure is available now.