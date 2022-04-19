Audible has just announced John Mankiewicz's first-ever podcast, The Big Lie, which will feature several big-name actors voicing characters in the audio-drama series.

The Big Lie will be a seven-part audio-drama series, set to air exclusively through Audible. The series will tell the story of the making of The Salt of the Earth, a 1950's film marred by the Hollywood Blacklisting practice of the time, which often ostracized filmmakers accused of being involved in communism, regardless of whether the claims were founded or not. Jon Hamm will play an FBI agent eager to take down the production of the film.

The series is created by Executive Producer John Mankiewicz, who previously worked on House of Cards, from a story by Paul Jarrico. The series is co-written by Jamie Napoli and directed by Aaron Lipstadt. In addition to Hamm, The Big Lie also stars Kate Mara, Ana de la Reguera, Mad Men's John Slattery, Bradley Whitford, Lisa Edelstein, Giancarlo Esposito, David Strathairn, along with several others. Series star Jon Hamm will also Executive Produce the series.

Of the project, Mankiewicz said, “Because this was such an important story of a dark, complicated time in a divided America, I’ve always felt I owed it to Paul Jarrico and all the victims of the “Hollywood Blacklist” to get it told in the best possible way. Audio was the perfect medium to bring The Big Lie to life, and Fresh Produce Media and Audible were the perfect team.”

Executive producer and series star Jon Hamm added,

"When John and Aaron came to me with the idea for The Big Lie, it was an automatic yes. Exploring the consequences of what happens when governments try to quiet the voices of the people - especially working people - is a theme that resonates with me deeply in 2022, so getting to both act in and Executive Produce this series was very rewarding. And getting to tell this story over audio, in a format that mirrors the way audiences might have actually heard it over the radio in the 1950s, made it all the more authentic."

The series is certainly a callback to the radio dramas of the time, an art form that has died out in the intervening decades. But the resurgence of radio through podcasts has been nothing short of miraculous for the genre. And The Big Lie will certainly work to pay homage to the format while telling previously forgotten stories.

The Big Lie will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 16, 2022.

