Adam McKay’s 2015 film The Big Short is one of the significant movies if one wants to take a look at the culture of Wall Street and especially the events leading to 2007’s infamous subprime mortgage crisis. The filmmaker’s satirical takes like Vice and Don’t Look Up are always welcomed by his fans and critics alike. For the audience who wants to see his biographical crime comedy-drama starring comedic geniuses Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell, the movie is now available to stream on Peacock as of October 1.

The movie is based on the 2010 book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis, showing how the financial crisis was triggered. It has an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is widely applauded for its humor, performances, and genius screenplay that uses 4th wall breaks and delicious cameos to explain various financial concepts.

What Is ‘The Big Short’ About?

Image via Plan B

Set in 2008, the movie follows Wall Street guru Michael Burry, who realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting. This leads him to bet against the housing market by throwing more than $1 billion of his investors' money into credit default swaps. Working in a domino effect, his actions attract the attention of banker Jared Vennett (Gosling) and a hedge-fund specialist, Mark Baum (Carell), and more greedy men, who, together, make a fortune by taking full advantage of the impending economic collapse in America.

Along with directing, McKay also co-wrote the screenplay with Charles Randolph. The duo went on to win the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in addition to nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Christian Bale), and Best Film Editing categories. The feature has some amazing performances from very well-known faces, while Gosling acts as a perfect narrator stitching various narratives together.

Along with Gosling and Carell, the movie also cast Bale as Michael Burry, Brad Pitt as Ben Rickert, John Magaro as Charlie Geller, Finn Wittrock as Jamie Shipley, Hamish Linklater as Porter Collins, Rafe Spall as Danny, Jeremy Strong as Vinny, and Marisa Tomei as Cynthia. Further rounding off the cast are Karen Gillan, Max Greenfield, and Billy Magnussen, while Margot Robbie, Anthony Bourdain, Richard Thaler, and Selena Gomez cameo as themselves to break the fourth wall and explain financial concepts to the viewer.

The Big Short is now available on Peacock. You can read our review here.

