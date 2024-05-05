The Big Picture The Big Sick is a sincere and humorous take on modern dating, based on a true story.

The film authentically portrays the immigrant experience and personal struggles.

The movie explores generational and cultural differences, elevating the significance of relationships.

While it was once a genre that dominated both the box office and cultural conversation, romantic comedies have somewhat declined in recent years. Given how often rom-coms are sent directly to streaming, it’s harder to see them as “events,” as viewers have less opportunity to enjoy them with a packed audience of avid filmgoers. While this is not necessarily reflective of the genre’s quality, it does suggest that viewers want to see something more authentic from their big-screen romances. What’s most remarkable about Michael Showalter’s heartbreaking 2017 romantic comedy The Big Sick is that it is based on a true story.

The Big Sick was written by the husband and wife writing team of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and tracks the origins of their relationship, as Nanjiani stars as a semi-fictionalized version of himself, with Zoe Kazan stepping in to play Gordon. What could have easily been an awkward, egocentric attempt at a “slice of life” exercise ends up being one of the most honest and painfully funny movies about modern dating in recent years. Showalter turns The Big Sick into an earnest examination of how relationships are affected by cultural and generational differences.

What Is ‘The Big Sick’ About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The inherent risk with any film that is directly based on the life of its writer is that it risks calling too much attention to details that aren’t relevant to the viewer. While realism is appreciated, it doesn’t always make for a cinematic structure. However, The Big Sick begins with a typical “meet cute” premise similar to a classic 1990s romantic comedy. The film tracks Kumail’s experiences as a comedian in Chicago, where he works as an Uber driver while he attempts to break into the comedy scene. There’s a natural entertainment value that comes from simply seeing Kumail in his element performing on stage, however, the emergence of the young University of Chicago student Emily forces him to think about his perspective. Kumail has very few ambitions about his future, yet the conversation with Emily inspires him to think about a life where he might be more independent.

What’s most impressive about The Big Sick’s screenplay is that Nanjiani is able to put himself in a vulnerable position on screen. The film tracks the challenges he faces as a first-generation immigrant from Pakistan, as his parents, Azmat (Anupam Kher) and Sharmeen (Zenobia Shroff), want him to conform to religious fundamentalism and agree to participate in an arranged marriage. The film highlights Nanjiani’s struggles to retain his identity without necessarily criticizing his parents’ beliefs. As a son who loves his parents and a first-generation American trying to crack the entertainment industry, Kumail feels like he is part of two worlds, yet accepted by neither. It’s a remarkably insightful depiction of the immigrant experience in which Nanjiani’s words couldn’t feel more personal.

Despite the pressures that Kumail faces to stand up to his family, The Big Sick is at its most successful when developing the chemistry between Kazan and Nanjiani. It quickly becomes evident that the connection that they share is beyond a set of shared interests. Emly and Kumail realize they’re both looking for someone who offers a different insight into life than the one that they were used to. They both come from somewhat dysfunctional home lives, Kumail and Emily are both characters who are stronger as a result of their history. By interacting with each other, they are once again challenging themselves to look at their approach from a different perspective.

‘The Big Sick’ Inverts a Typical Romantic Comedy Structure

Image via Amazon Studios

Even though The Big Sick begins as a fairly charming series of romantic escapades, it takes a dramatic turn when it deals with the ramifications of illness. After a bitter fight with Emily about his obligation to perform an arranged marriage, Kumail is informed that his now ex-girlfriend Emily is in the hospital in an induced coma. Given that the film is based on his lived experience, this doesn’t feel like a jarring tonal shift in the slightest. In fact, it somewhat explains Emily’s comments about wanting to make the best use of the time she had earlier on in the film. The interpersonal relationship dynamics become further complicated when Kumail is forced to spend time with Emily’s parents, Beth (Holly Hunter) and Terry (Ray Romano).

The notion of meeting a significant other’s parents is essential within romantic comedy history, but The Big Sick treats the generational divide earnestly. Beth and Terry are initially opposed to Kumail out of principle, as they feel that he is not responsible enough to care for their daughter. However, there’s also a cultural divide that comes from their ignorance about his culture. What’s most inspiring about the film is that the most harrowing circumstances imaginable end up inspiring the best out of everyone who cares about Emily. Kumail begins to take ownership of his life, and both Beth and Terry look to him for guidance when addressing flaws within their relationship.

‘The Big Sick’ Proved Michael Showalter Was a Dynamic Director

Close

The Big Sick received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and proved that Showalter was a filmmaker with a strong attention to detail. Scenes of Kumail performing in comedy clubs feel entirely authentic, capturing the excitement and fear that comes with live performance. Era-specific references to both the cultural landmarks of Chicago and the relevant popular culture events of the early 21st century only further solidify that Showalter did his research.

By proving his ability to crack a classic genre, The Big Sick opened Showalter’s career up to work on more ambitious projects. In the aftermath, he reunited with Nanjiani for the slapstick comedy The Lovebirds, directed Jessica Chastain to an Oscar-winning performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and helmed the emotional biopic Spoiler Alert. From his directorial debut with The Baxter to his latest, The Idea of You, Showalter has proven that few directors today know how to do romantic comedies quite like him.

