In the world of network television, you're only as good as your scheduled timeslot. The legacy of a show largely depends on what day of the week it airs or its lead-in program. History has shown artistic quality and viewership don't often correlate, as brilliant shows ahead of their time fail to connect with the culture and thus get booted off the air prematurely. Decades before Yellowstone, The Big Valley, a Western soap about a wealthy ranch-owning family in Stockton, California, romanticized the Old West during a period of radical societal upheaval. The ABC series, running from 1965 to 1969, had a longer lifespan than most shows, but an untimely change in the network's programming schedule, as well as drastically shifting audience interests, led to its cancellation.

'The Big Valley' Was an Ambitious, Star-Studded Deconstruction of the Western Genre

The 1950s and 1960s were the peak era for Western TV series, with shows like Rawhide, Bonanza, and Gunsmoke. Westerns of the revisionist variety, like these, evoke a wistful sentiment, depicting characters and settings in their last hurrah. The Big Valley was symbolic of the slow decline of the West in pop culture. Even cinema, with the collapse of the classic studio system, began producing Westerns at a less prolific clip. Sitting in between the era of traditional Westerns and family primetime soaps like Dallas and Dynasty was The Big Valley, following the adventures of the Barkley family in California's San Joaquin Valley, led by matriarch Victoria (Barbara Stanwyck), her sons Jarrod (Richard Long) and Nick (Peter Breck), her daughter Audra (Linda Evans), and their half-brother Heath (Lee Majors).

In a time when the separation between movies and television from artistic sensibilities and scope was miles long, The Big Valley aimed to be a cinematic storytelling, spectacle. Rather than re-heating tired Western tropes of the past, The Big Valley advanced the genre into a sweeping portrait of a family holding on to the last vestiges of innocence while advocating for justice for the common folk. The series showed an unflinching, grimy side of the Old West, a style later popularized by the likes of Clint Eastwood. Across its 112 episodes, a valiant Civil War hero is candidly portrayed as a traumatized soldier, and a local entrepreneur is revealed to be a sadistic prison warden. Lurid and unsettling violence, especially targeted toward women, was a common sight, dismantling the nobility of cowboys and settlers. The inversion of familiar Western archetypes was ahead of its time, perhaps explaining why it had such a relatively short lifespan on the airwaves.

Nowadays, there is little to no divide between stars of the big screen and the small screen. But in the 1960s, it was daunting to see classic Hollywood legend Barbara Stanwyck, best known for playing the femme fatale in Double Indemnity and the conniving romantic lead in The Lady Eve, on television. Skilled at playing fierce and independent women in film, she formidably inhabited the role of a widowed matriarch. Scoring in later seasons were Lalo Schifrin and Elmer Bernstein, two renowned film composers of the 20th century. Working behind the camera was Wilfred M. Cline, an associate Technicolor cinematographer on Gone With the Wind. In a medium reliant on formulaic consistency, The Big Valley pushed for grandeur in its style and themes. Throughout its tenure, the show featured an impressive array of guest stars, including Charles Bronson, Richard Dreyfuss, Ellen Burstyn, Cloris Leachman, Adam West, and more.

Why Was 'The Big Valley' Cancelled?

After its fourth season in 1969, The Big Valley was cancelled. The show's premature cancellation was allegedly the product of ABC's poor schedule. Failing to capitalize on its popularity, Season 1 aired Wednesday nights while the following seasons ran on Mondays, a more suitable slot for a big-ticket show. But, The Big Valley never found its footing when reaching an audience. Either way, changing time slots is a bad omen for a show's success. While the show struggled to maintain high ratings, audiences who watched it passionately loved it. However, following its cancellation, The Big Valley found new life in syndication, charting at the top of ratings lists during the '70s.

The Big Valley was cut because ABC aspired to add new programming to attract a younger audience with shows like Love, American Style. The anthology comedy series was meant to compete against variety shows like Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In and Here's Lucy. Suddenly, the genre became out of fashion with the younger crowd. Much like its characters and setting, The Big Valley gradually faded from the airwaves amid the ever-changing times and sensibilities.

