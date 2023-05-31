After an agonizingly long hiatus from directing feature films, acclaimed filmmaker Jeff Nichols will finally return to the world of cinema with his latest film, The Bikeriders.

This may sound like hyperbole, but we mean it when we say that Jeff Nichols really has not made a bad movie. The director exploded onto the scene with his feature debut, Shotgun Stories, chronicling a deadly feud between two families in Arkansas. Nichols delivered a superb sophomore effort with Take Shelter, once again teaming the filmmaker up with actor Michael Shannon to tell the story of a man receiving prophetic visions of the apocalypse. The acclaimed filmmaker then hit a hat trick with Mud - a rural coming-of-age film so good that it boasted a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes for quite some time. Midnight Special is another winner, being a compelling father-son story and a thrilling sci-fi adventure.

Jeff Nichols' last film was Loving, the critical darling and Oscar-nominated hit that told the true story of an interracial couple's struggles in 1960s Virginia. Nichols boasts a remarkable track record that even the most legendary filmmakers have struggled to achieve, with each and every one of his five feature films being bona fide marvels. However, it's clear that the filmmaker also prefers quality to quantity. Loving was released in 2016, and Nichols has not directed or written a film since then, instead focusing directed the music video for Lucero's "Long Way Back Home" and the podcast series Hank the Cowdog.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer for Nichols to return, as his star-studded return to the genre, The Bikeriders, is just around the corner. To find out more about the upcoming film's cast, crew, and release date, here is everything we know about The Bikeriders.

When Is The Bikeriders Coming Out?

While the film is currently in the late stages of post-production, no release date has been given for The Bikeriders at this time. However, The Bikeriders is expected to release some time by the end of 2023. It's possible that the film has its premiere this fall at the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, or the Toronto International Film Festival, but there has been no confirmation of that happening yet.

Where Can You Watch The Bikeriders?

As there is currently no release date for The Bikeriders, we also don't have explicitly confirmed details for a release format for The Bikeriders. That said, all of Nichols' prior films have been in theaters, so there's no real reason to suspect that also wouldn't be the case for his sixth film.

Being a production of 20th Century Studios, this would typically make Hulu the most likely candidate for a streaming release once its prospective theatrical run concludes. However, 20th Century Studios and Hulu's parent organization, The Walt Disney Company, has recently announced plans to merge Hulu with their other hit streaming platform, Disney+, by the end of the year. With that in mind, we'll likely see The Bikeriders come to Disney's merged service if the film does indeed end up releasing later this year.

Is There A Trailer for The Bikeriders?

20th Century Studios has not yet released a trailer for The Bikeriders as of yet, so we'll have to wait and see when we get our first look at the titular motorcyclists.

Who Stars in The Bikeriders?

Jeff Nichols is no stranger to working with big stars, but the cast of The Bikeriders may be the most impressive cast ever assembled or one of his films. For starters, fans of Nichols' filmography will not be surprised to learn that the director will once again be working with Michael Shannon, who recently reprises his fan-favorite role as General Zod in DC's The Flash. Shannon has worked with Nichols on every feature film he's made, making this their sixth collaboration.

Also attached to the cast is Venom franchise star Tom Hardy, making this another potential Oscar vehicle for the acclaimed actor after being nominated for The Revenant. The same goes for Dune: Part II star Austin Butler, who just narrowly lost his first Best Actor nomination after his spectacular lead performance in Elvis. Emmy-winning Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is also on board, continuing her impressive feature film streak after Free Guy and The Last Duel. Finally, also attached to the cast of motorcycling protagonists are Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Boyd Holbrook and The Walking Dead fan favorite Norman Reedus. Also on the cast list is Mike Faist (West Side Story), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Toby Wallace (The Society), Emory Cohen (Brooklyn), Beau Knapp (The Nice Guys), Karl Glusman (The Idol), and Happy Anderson (Bad Boys for Life).

What Is The Bikeriders About?

All we know about the plot of The Bikeriders so far is that "It follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members." We do know that the upcoming film is based on the journalistic photography book of the same name by Danny Lyon. Lyon's novel is often credited as one of the best documentations of the biker culture of the 1960s, even predating one of the most famous feature films about the subject, Easy Rider. That also presumably means that Nichols' adaptation is based on a true story, though it remains to be seen how accurate it will end up being to The Bikeriders novel.

Who Is Making The Bikeriders?

As mentioned, Jeff Nichols, the director of Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, and Loving, will be making his long-awaited return to filmmaking with The Bikeriders. Nichols will also be writing the film which is based on Daniel Lyon's book. The upcoming film also features editing by Julie Monroe (Only Murders in the Building), production design by Chad Keith (Scream), and costume design by Erin Benach (Birds of Prey). Adam Stone, who collaborated with Nichols on his past five films, will once again reunite with the filmmaker as the cinematographer.

When Did The Bikeriders Film?

Per a social media post from one of the film's crew members, The Bikeriders officially wrapped filming in December 2022. While the film was reportedly aiming for a release at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, it looks like the film will now be coming out a little bit later.

Are Jeff Nichols' Previous Films Available to Stream Online?

Unfortunately, Nichols' feature film debut, Shotgun Stories is not currently available to stream online nor is it available to rent, so it's a fairly tough film to find. His four other films, however, are available online, and you can find out where by clicking the links below: