Austin Butler and Tom Hardy sharing screen space in a midwestern drama directed by Jeff Nichols is hardly something to miss. Fans of the actors and director, brace yourselves as The Bikeriders will soon drop on Prime Video. The feature brings back Nichols to the director's chair after a substantial hiatus. He directs from his own script based on the photo book of the same name by Danny Lyon. The movie depicts the lives of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, a fictional version of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

The Bikeriders received positive reviews upon its release in theaters and grossed $36 million worldwide. The film has an 80 percent critic rating and a 75 percent audience on Rotten Tomatoes, proving it’s a favorite of fans and critics alike. Though the movie did not do any wonders in theaters, it did exceptionally well when it dropped on Peacock, reigning at the top spot on the streamer for quite some time. With its Prime Video debut, the movie is expected to garner even more eyeballs with new viewers as well as the ones who will rewatch.

What Is ‘The Bikeriders’ About?

The Bikeriders perfectly captures a rebellious period in America, when the culture and people were changing. The movie follows Kathy (Jodie Comer), who, after a chance encounter with Benny (Butler) at a local bar, is inextricably drawn to him. Benny is the newest member of the Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals, which is led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the surrounding country, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous criminal organization, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

The movie has some amazing performances, but Comer stands out in her earnest portrayal of Kathy. Along with Butler as Benny and Hardy as Johnny, the feature is full of fan favorite actors, like Michael Shannon as Zipco, Mike Faist as Danny Lyon, Boyd Holbrook as Cal, Damon Herriman as Brucie, and Beau Knapp as Wahoo. Further rounding off the cast are Emory Cohen as Cockroach, Karl Glusman as Corky, Toby Wallace as The Kid, Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny, and Happy Anderson as Big Jack.

The Bikeriders drops on Prime Video on December 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.