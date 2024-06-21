Image via Focus Features

It's finally time to rev your engines and hit the road when The Bikeriders film arrives in cinemas on June 21. The crime drama by Jeff Nichols (Loving) was originally slated to be released last year but unfortunately faced major delays due to being dropped from Disney's distribution slate. The movie is based on the book and photography series by Danny Lyon who followed the lives of an Illinois motorcycle club during the 60s called the Outlaws. At the center of the film's story is the fictionalized motorcycle club The Vandals, which is filled with unique characters who are much more than the gruff biker image that they carry.

Before donning your best leather jacket and brooding looks, read further below on the incredible cast that brings the Vandals motorcycle gang to life on the screen.

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jeff Nichols Expand

Austin Butler

Benny

Close

Benny Cross is one of the more well-known members of the Vandals motorcycle club, given his reputation for never backing down from fights. He is a wayward rebel who loves his life on the road and having Kathy by his side. Yet, there is a rage from his past that fuels his involvement with violent fights and getting in trouble with the law.

Benny is played by Austin Butler, an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor who rose to major stardom after his leading performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. He began his career as a teen actor who worked in various Nickelodeon and Disney Channel series such as Zoey 101 and Hannah Montana. Butler continued on other network TV series, including Switched at Birth, The Carrie Diaries, and The Shannara Chronicles. Following his success and accolades from Elvis, he starred in Dune: Part Two and the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. Butler will next be seen in Ari Aster's Eddington.

Jodie Comer

Kathy

Close

Kathy serves as the film's narrator after she meets Benny and marries him. Her normal civilian life is turned upside down as she joins the Vandals on the road. They welcome her into the family, and she witnesses the various ups and downs of the club. Kathy ultimately tries to be the moral compass of the group, especially to protect Benny, who often gets too close to danger.

She is portrayed by Jodie Comer, a British actress who has won a BAFTA, Emmy, and Tony award. She is hailed as a talented actress who specializes in executing accents flawlessly and has an incredible range in her roles. She began her career in various UK TV series, including My Mad Fat Diary, The White Princess, and Doctor Foster. She then landed her breakout role of Villanelle in Killing Eve. Comer went on to star in major films like Free Guy and The Last Duel and she even had a cameo appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She led the 2022 West End production of Prima Facie before it was moved to Broadway in New York in 2023. Comer's recent films include The End We Start From and Help. Her next project will be Danny Boyle's much-anticipated sequel, 28 Years Later.

Tom Hardy

Johnny