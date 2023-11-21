The Big Picture The Bikeriders, directed by Jeff Nichols, is searching for a new distributor after being dropped by 20th Century Studios and Disney.

The film had already changed its release date due to competition with Beyoncé's concert film, showing the impact of big events on smaller films.

Despite its positive reviews and awards screenings, Disney's financial losses have led to a cautious approach to releasing new films, limiting their risks.

The Bikeriders, the upcoming crime drama from director Jeff Nichols, is looking for a new home after 20th Century Studios and Disney let the movie go, according to a report by Deadline. The film, from New Regency, had already abandoned its December 1 theatrical release date, but following the financial failure of the last collaboration between New Regency and Disney, the House of Mouse has let it go entirely.

That film was Gareth Edwards' visually stunning science-fiction film, The Creator, which struggled to connect with audiences upon release this fall, grossing just $104 million worldwide against a budget of around $80 million, as such, Disney has decided to limit its risk, following a financially damaging year for its film business. The Bikeriders had initially moved from its December 1 release date when Beyoncé and AMC partnered up to launch her upcoming Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé concert film on the date.

As seen with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a big event production like this can swallow up smaller films entirely, so the decision was made for pragmatic reasons. The Bikeriders made its world premiere at Telluride and stands at 85% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with the film already holding awards screenings in anticipation of next year's award season.

What Is 'The Bikeriders' About?

Close

Featuring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer, this film traces the rise of a fictional 1960s motorcycle club in the Midwest, exploring the lives of its members. The narrative draws inspiration from Danny Lyon's renowned photography book. Kathy (Comer), a determined member of the Vandals, is married to Benny (Butler), an adventurous biker. She recounts the club's transformation over a decade, starting as a local group of outsiders bound by camaraderie, roaring bikes, and admiration for their steadfast leader, Johnny (Hardy).

As time passes, Kathy grapples with Benny's wild tendencies and his loyalty to Johnny, sensing a competition for Benny's attention. Amidst escalating dangers within the Vandals, transforming from a carefree club to a potentially menacing gang, Kathy, Benny, and Johnny are compelled to make crucial decisions regarding their allegiance to the club and to each other. The ensemble cast also includes Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Paul Sparks, Norman Reedus, Mike Faist, Emory Cohen, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, and Karl Glusman.