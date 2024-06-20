Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Bikeriders'

The Big Picture The Bikeriders depicts the slow breakdown of the Vandals MC biker club due to internal conflicts and new ruthless members.

A major death brings the end of an era for the Vandals, leading to emotional reunions and sobbing moments.

The film ends by showing how the old guard of the Vandals has moved on, hinting at Benny's unresolved feelings.

The Bikeriders is a film that might have flown under the radar, if not for a key set of elements coming together. It features a talented ensemble that includes Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and a scene-stealing performance from Jodie Comer. The Bikeriders also features the return of Jeff Nichols to the director's seat, which marks his first feature-length film since the cinematic one-two punch of Midnight Special and Loving in 2016. But what's really special about The Bikeriders is that it narrowly missed a trip to cinematic limbo; after the dual WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, the film lost its home at 20th Century Studios and eventually wound up at Focus Features.

Based on the book of the same name by Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders charts the rise of the motorcycle club the Chicago Vandals from 1965 to 1973. Lyon (portrayed by Mike Faist) conducts a series of interviews with Kathy (Comer), the wife of Vandals member Benny (Butler), exploring how the Vandals were held together by their rough-and-rumble leader Johnny (Hardy), who takes a liking to Benny. How does this saga of violence and biking end?

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes

'The Bikeriders' Shows the Vandals Slowly Falling Apart

The Bikeriders is very upfront about the fact that the Vandals have each other's backs, no matter what. Case in point: When Benny is jumped by two guys at a bar and nearly has his foot hacked off by a shovel, the rest of the Vandals find his attackers and cripple them on Johnny's orders...and, for good measure, burn the bar down. But a crop of new, more ruthless riders start to join the Vandals, which leads to a generation gap and confrontations that turn deadly. One such confrontation involves longtime Vandals member Cockroach (Emory Cohen), who's attacked by a trio of new members and nearly killed. Cockroach later tells Johnny that he's quitting the Vandals, which leads Johnny and Benny to pay him a visit at home that night, and Johnny shoots him in the leg, crippling him.

It's this act, combined with pressure from Kathy, that leads to Benny departing the Vandals. Johnny wanted him to take over the club, since he had a family to take care of, and because the other Vandals have respect for him. Kathy, on the other hand, is tired of the constant fights and near-death experiences that Benny gets into - she wants a stable life. Benny makes it clear to both of them that he isn't looking to be tied down by the bonds of matrimony or the responsibility of leading others, and he rides off for parts unknown...at least for a while.

A Major Death Brings an End of an Era for the Vandals

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Another plot thread that's woven throughout The Bikeriders is the journey of a young biker called "The Kid" (Toby Wallace), who's inspired by the Vandals to start riding bikes with his friends. When he eventually asks Johnny to join the Vandals, Johnny turns him down because he was willing to abandon his friends, which flies in the face of the loyalty the Vandals have to each other. Infuriated, the Kid tries to pull a knife on Johnny, who beats him down. Years later, the Kid tracks down Johnny and challenges him to a knife fight for leadership of the vandals. Johnny accepts, but on the night of their fight, the Kid guns him down in cold blood. Eventually, the Vandals transform into an outright criminal gang; when Benny hears of Johnny's death, he reunites with Kathy. This leads to one of the film's more emotional moments, where Benny breaks down sobbing. Earlier, Kathy had said that the only time she'd seen him cry was after the doctor told him he might lose his foot in the aftermath of the bar fight. It's clear that Benny has realized that Johnny's death means the end of the Vandals as he knew it, and the life of a biker.

'The Bikeriders' Ends on a Bittersweet Note

Close

In her final interview with Lyon, Kathy recalls what happened to the "old guard" of the Vandals. Mechanic Cal (Boyd Holbrook) is still fixing up others' bikes. "Funny Sonny" (Norman Reedus), a member of a California biker gang that was sent to "f*** up" Cal, winds up being hired by a theater to promote Easy Rider. That film, alongside The Wild One, served as the biggest influences for Nichols, so it only makes sense that they'd play into the narrative of The Bikeriders. Cockroach's injury doesn't stop him from joining the police force and becoming a motorcycle cop, or even raising his son. Shannon's grizzled soldier Zipco ends up working on a shrimp boat, which is a fitting end for a character who said he loved to work with his hands.

The ending scenes of the film show that Benny has settled down with Kathy, taking up a job as a mechanic with his cousin. But as he sits down after a hard day's work, Benny starts hearing the roaring of motorcycle engines, all but hinting that he's still thinking of his time with the Vandals. It even serves as a direct contrast to the last words of the film, where Kathy says the two are happy; there's a difference between being happy and being content. It took him the better part of five years and a studio shakeup, but Nichols finally brought The Bikeriders across the finish line, and its bittersweet ending is more than fitting for men who lived their lives in a state of flux.

The Bikeriders is in theaters now.

Get Tickets