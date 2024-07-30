The Big Picture Enter our giveaway for a chance to win over $500 worth of Bikeriders merchandise including a custom icebox and leather wallet.

The film is available on VOD and will be on Peacock soon, with physical copies out in August in 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital formats.

The Bikeriders features a talented cast led by Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, with a story inspired by real-life motorcycle clubs.

Our latest giveaway is really going to rev up the motors of The Bikeriders fans everywhere. Collider is thrilled to announce that we’re pairing with the folks behind the Focus Features film to give one lucky winner a collection of prizes that exceeds $500 in value. The whole enchilada contains a custom ice box, a flask, a leather chain wallet, a neck guard, a printing of Vandals: The Photography of The Bikeriders, a copy of the film, and more. From the promo image we received, it also appears that a denim jacket and a glass tumbler are also up for grabs in the package. And, of course, many of the merch pieces are outfitted with the movie’s logo to show off your love for Jeff Nichols’ latest feature.

The Bikeriders recently rolled onto VOD earlier this month and will park itself on Peacock on August 9 with physical copies hitting shelves both in stores and online on August 13. The release for your at-home collection will come in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital, putting out something for everyone with plenty of bonus content included. Still playing in a limited capacity around the U.S., the based-on-a-true-story film didn’t have the box office arrival that it was hoping for, but it was a tough time to be any movie that wasn’t Disney and Pixar’s record-breaking flick, Inside Out 2.

Delivering a trifecta of leading performances from Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, The Bikeriders was inspired by the pages of the photo-book of the same name shot by Danny Lyon. Changing the name of the motorcycle club at the center of the feature from the Outlaws to the Vandals, the movie centers around the group as they try to build their crew and welcome in all those who feel on the outside of society. A love story at its heart, after Benny (Butler) meets Kathy (Comer), he’s caught in between the life of crime the club is beginning to twist him into, or a calm relationship on the outside.

Meet the Other Riders

Image via Focus Features

With Hardy, Butler, and Comer all being rather big gets for the production, the casting team easily could’ve stopped there - but they did no such thing. Filling out the movie’s stellar ensemble are names including Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon), Boyd Holbrook (The Predator), Mike Faist (West Side Story), Beau Knapp (The Signal), Damon Heriman (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Toby Wallace (Finestkind), and more.

Check out the goodies in the giveaway picture above. If you’re based in the U.S. and are over the age of 18, hit this link and provide us with your email address for your chance to win.