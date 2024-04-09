The Big Picture The Bikeriders, directed by Jeff Nichols, features an all-star cast with Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer.

The film is based on the 1967 photo book by Danny Lyon, depicting the lives of the Outlaws MC biker club.

Butler plays Benny, while Comer portrays his wife, Kathy; both actors are set to deliver captivating performances.

Jeff Nichols’ upcoming film The Bikeriders is highly anticipated by fans as it brings the acclaimed filmmaker back in the director’s chair after a long hiatus. The feature also has an all-star cast including Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and more. It’s based on a 1967 photo book of the same name by photojournalist Danny Lyon, encapsulating the lives of the Outlaws MC, the oldest outlaw biker club. While we’ve already seen a trailer that sets a very dramatic tone, now we have another look at the feature, unveiled by Empire Magazine.

The new image sees Butler and Comer as Benny and Kathy, respectively, standing outdoors with a bike, probably, contemplating their next move. While the image doesn’t give away much, their electric chemistry is quite visible, and fans are all for it. With the movie’s inspiration taken directly from history, the characters look very intriguing, and it’ll be compelling to watch their stories unfold.

Who Are Austin Butler and Jodie Comer Playing in ‘The Bikeriders?’

Image via 20th Century/Empire

Butler has played a range of characters this year alone, the actor shined in Apple TV’s Masters of the Air and then went on to portray the antagonist Feyd-Rautha in Denis Villeneuve’s smash hit Dune: Part Two. With The Bikeriders he’s set to play Benny, “In the book he seems a bit like a myth,” Nichols explained. “And that was the line of thinking when I started to build that character. He’s a stand-in for this unattainable, probably unrealistic human being.” Given Butler’s transformative performances, it’ll be interesting to see him getting into the skin of this character.

As for Comer’s character, “Kathy is the heart of the movie, and also the conscience,” the director explains. Further elaborating that she’s the “lens through which this club is interpreted.” Comer embraced the character as the director reveals, “She’s a woman in the 1960s that’s struggling to understand her place in this very specific world.” The trailer sees her narrating the golden age of Bikeriders while seeming like a person with a lot of layers, “She really worked on it, to carry all of those complications,” Nicholas elaborates.

The movie also casts Hardy as Johnny, Michael Shannon as Zipco, Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny, Boyd Holbrook as Cal, Damon Herriman as Brucie, Beau Knapp as Wahoo, Karl Glusman as Corky and many more. The Bikeriders will ride into theaters on June 21. You can get more details about the film with our guide here and check out the new image above.