The Big Picture The Bikeriders is an upcoming film based on Danny Lyon's 1968 photo-book, focusing on unseen aspects of American culture.

The new image released today echoes Lyon's intimate and black-and-white shots of bikers, capturing the intense approach of the film.

Starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy, the film tells the fictional story of a Midwestern motorcycle club over a decade.

A new image from Jeff Nichols' upcoming film The Bikeriders has just been released, giving us a new look at the highly anticipated new film. 20th Century Studios released the new image to their social media accounts earlier today. The film is set to debut at the Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023, after which The Bikeriders will be released to theaters in the United States on December 1, 2023.

The Bikeriders is based on the 1968 photo-book of the same name by renowned photographer Danny Lyon. Lyon is one of the key figures in the New Journalism movement of the 1960s. Lyon's career focused on documenting often unseen aspects of American culture. The Bikeriders, inspired by Lyon's work, will tell the fictional story of a Midwestern motorcycle club showing the group's small origins and its development into a gang over the course of a decade. The film stars Oscar-nominee Austin Butler, fresh off of his Elvis role along with The Last Duel star Jodie Comer and Venom's Tom Hardy.

A Look at Austin Butler's Latest Role

The new image, released today, shows Butler in his role as Benny. The image recalls the photographic work of Lyon, which featured intimate, black-and-white shots of his biker subjects. Many of his photos showed his subjects riding on their bikes, as seen in the image released today. On his bike, Butler is seen looking behind him as he drives over a bridge. The new image teases the photographic, intense approach of the film, and as well as Butler's character. This is Butler's first role since Elvis, and it will be interesting to see him channel the talent that earned him an Academy Award nomination to his role as Benny.

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Bikeriders is set to be released to theaters this December. The film is written and directed by Jeff Nichols, who previously directed the 2012 film Mud. The project was originally announced in August 2022. Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones serve as producers on the film. While we wait for The Bikeriders to arrive in theaters, check out Collider's interview with Butler below: