The Big Picture The upcoming drama film, The Bikeriders, is inspired by Danny Lyon's photography book and explores the biker culture of 1960s America.

The film features three interconnected characters played by Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy, navigating dangerous situations and their relationships with each other.

The cast includes other notable actors such as Norman Reedus and Michael Shannon, and the film has received mostly positive reviews from critics.

The trio of stars from The Bikeriders is oozing cool in a set of new photos from Total Film magazine for the upcoming drama. The latest feature from acclaimed director Jeff Nichols takes inspiration from Danny Lyon's eponymous journalistic photography book which captured the prevalence of biker culture throughout 1960s America. At the center of Nichols's story are three interconnected individuals played by Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy who have to navigate the dangerous waters their gang wades into and their relationships with each other.

Throughout each photo, one thing is consistent - Butler's leather jacket. A symbol of '60s swagger and an identifier for those a part of a biker gang, it's a representation of the Elvis star's character Benny's dedication to bike-riding. Benny is an untamed ruffian with a reckless streak who finds a home under the wing of Johnny (Hardy), the leader of the local club the Vandals who quickly becomes just about everything in Benny's life. That is except for his strong-willed wife Kathy (Comer) whom Benny married just five weeks after meeting and who often has to compete for attention with Johnny. Comer is right by Butler's side in two of the photos with a stoic look forward.

Hardy appears in the final photo as Johnny, relaxing in the grass for a moment with a cut-up Butler. Johnny is the strong and steady hand guiding the Vandals who always seems to keep pulling Benny back in regardless of how dangerous or illegal things get. Butler went as far as comparing Hardy to Marlon Brando in a previous interview for how much charisma and joy he brought to the set, something that's slightly reflected in the easy-going Johnny. As the gang starts dealing in prostitution and drugs, the ties that bind Benny, Kathy, and Johnny will be pulled tight as they weigh their loyalties to one another.

Who Else Is in 'The Bikeriders'?

Butler, Comer, and Hardy are joined on the open road by a starry supporting cast including The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus. Rounding out the bunch of Bikeriders is frequent Nichols collaborator Michael Shannon with Boyd Holbrook, Mike Faist, Damon Herriman, Toby Wallace, Emory Cohen, Beau Knapp, Karl Glusman, and Happy Anderson.

Nichols told Total Film that The Bikeriders wasn't born out of a love for motorbikes or riding, but his appreciation for Lyon's definitive portrait of the world of bikers. "It was the most complete view of a subculture I’d ever seen," he said while recalling viewing the book that his brother owned. "...it honestly felt like ingredients or instructions to go and make a movie." His passion seems to be paying off as the film currently sits with an 85% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes following its premiere at the Telluride and BFI London Film Festivals earlier this year. Collider's Emma Kiely was less positive about it, however, giving it a C- despite the stellar cast's best efforts.

The Bikeriders currently has no release date after being pushed back indefinitely amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. While we wait for a new date announcement, read our guide on the film here for everything you need to know about the upcoming '60s biker drama. Check out the trailer below.