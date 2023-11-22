The Big Picture The Bikeriders, starring Jodie Comer and Austin Butler, has found a new home with a theatrical release planned for next year through Focus Features.

The drama, directed by Jeff Nichols, promises violence, betrayal, and romance with a story set in 1965's Chicago.

Alongside Comer and Butler, the cast includes Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus, and Boyd Holbrook, with their characters facing danger and unexpected situations.

After being removed from The Walt Disney Company's release schedule, The Bikeriders has found a new home. According to Deadline, the drama starring Jodie Comer and Austin Butler will be distributed by Focus Features, with a theatrical release for the title planned for next year. With the domestic distribution plan set for the movie, it was decided that Universal would take charge of the film's international distribution. In just a matter of months, audiences will be able to enjoy the story of a motorcycle club who learn more about each other and themselves as they travel across the country.

Jeff Nichols directed the project, after previously being involved with titles such as Mud and Midnight Special. Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming release, but the first trailer for The Bikeriders promised plenty of violence, betrayal and romance for the drama story set in 1965's Chicago. Their impressive outfits and imposing motorcycles won't be able to keep this group of friends away from violent fights, fast chases and unpredictable drama even within its own members. The stage is set for this found family to question themselves why they travel together, and what they will do regarding the threats that await on the outside.

Even if he's currently busy filming the third Venom movie, Tom Hardy will still have time to leave his mark on The Bikeriders, with the actor joining a cast that also includes Michael Shannon and Mike Feist. Judging by how prominently his character is featured in the trailer, Hardy could be heavily involved in the narrative led by Comer and Butler. Time will tell which members of the group will be able to survive the upcoming slaughter, and which ones will take one last ride together when the movie has a chance of premiering in theaters.

Who is Joining 'The Bikeriders'?

Close

The leads of the Bikeriders won't be traveling alone, with Norman Reedus and Boyd Holbrook grabbing motorcycles of their own for the upcoming story. Reedus became famous by portraying Daryl Dixon in the very popular television series, The Walking Dead, where his character had to survive a world filled with "walkers". On the other hand, Holbrook has appeared in both Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Both actors will be seen in the drama about a motorcycle club that will end up in a situation they could never have predicted, with most of its members placed in danger at one point.

The Bikeriders doesn't have a release date yet.