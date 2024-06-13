The Big Picture The Bikeriders blends art and cinema with stunning photography capturing the essence of 1960s American biker culture.

Brotherhood is a central theme in the visuals, showcasing the bond among club members and their tumultuous relationships.

Vandals: The Photography of The Bikeriders is a must-have for film enthusiasts, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie.

Art, history, and cinema collide in a new photo book from the set of the Focus Features film, The Bikeriders, and Collider has an exclusive look at several of the pages between the covers. Following in the footsteps of the original book snapped by Dan Lyon which inspired the upcoming Jeff Nichols-helmed drama, the Insight Editions and New Regency-published Vandals: The Photography of The Bikeriders features images taken by celebrated photographers Bryan Schutmaat and Bono Kaplan. Not only do the images capture the project’s A-list cast, which includes Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Michael Shannon, but the shots perfectly portray the life of the American biker in the 1960s down to the patches on their leather jackets all while paying homage to the sometimes life-threatening work that Lyon did decades ago.

The theme of brotherhood runs through each of the stills from Vandals: The Photography of The Bikeriders as the members of the fictionalized Vandals MC (based on the very real Outlaws MC) can be seen gathering and holding space together. Capturing the man behind the original book, one picture sees Mike Faist as Danny Lyon, seated on the floor of a dilapidated wooden building with his tape recorder off to the side and a lit cigarette in his hand. A side-by-side set reveals Shannon’s Zipco decked out in the club’s leather jacket with Butler’s Benny mindlessly spinning pool balls. Even in a pit of anguish, anger, and clashing with rival bike clubs, love found a way to blossom, as can be seen in an image that features a tender moment between Benny (Butler) and Kathy (Comer).

Landing on shelves both in-stores and online back on May 7, Vandals: The Photography of The Bikeriders is the perfect addition to any cinematic lovers’ collection. With more than 160 pages to thumb through, the book transports fans to the set of Nichols’ latest project and sees the production through the lenses of Schutmaat and Kaplan. No stranger to the world of cinematic photography, Kaplan has previously snapped shots on the sets of titles including C’mon C’mon, Tag, and Midnight Special, as well as the TV series, The Underground Railroad. An award-winning photographer, Schutmaat’s works are on display in the collections of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Baltimore Museum of Art, Rijksmuseum, Pier 24 Photography, and more.

What Is ‘The Bikeriders’ About?

Pulling a page from Lyon’s iconic photojournalism book, the story of The Bikeriders follows an outlaw motorcycle club in 1960s Chicago. What starts as a way for those on the outskirts of society to form a chosen family ends in a bloody mess, torn apart by forces both inside and out. Filling out the rest of the starring cast will be Tom Hardy (the Venom franchise), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Beau Knapp (The Signal), Damon Herriman (Justified), and more.

The Bikeriders steers into cinemas on June 21, but you can add Vandals: The Photography of The Bikeriders to your at-home collection now. Check out Collider’s exclusive batch of stills above and order the book now via the link below. You can also get limited edition signed versions of the book from Comer, Butler, and Hardy now!

The Bikeriders Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes

