Renowned for his ability to produce noteworthy projects on seemingly tight budgets, acclaimed director Jeff Nichols has returned to set with his latest offering, the motorcycle drama, The Bikeriders. The epic motorcycle crime thriller comes with an exceptionally star-studded cast that boasts renowned performers such as Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy. After making its theatrical debut on June 21, the thriller quickly became available on VOD starting from July 9. For audiences who might like to watch the intense drama on the go, The Bikeriders has set its streaming release date exclusively on Peacock.

Adapted from a 1968 book of the same name by journalist Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders follows the evolution of the Vandals Motorcycle Club (styled after the original club, the Outlaws Motorcycle Club) towards an existence riddled with crime. Written and directed by Nichols, The Bikeriders revs its way onto streaming starting on August 9 exclusively on Peacock. The crime thriller is also available to own with all-new action-packed bonus content on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital starting on August 13. Some of its all-new exclusive bonus material includes interviews with the film’s lead actors about their spirited portrayals, and a behind-the-scenes look at how the production team captured the badass biker aesthetic in the late 60’s Midwest environment, among others. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a Tomatometer score of 81%, the film is seen as offering more than ample entertainment for audiences.

What Is 'The Bikeriders' About?

The Bikeriders follows a chance encounter at a local bar between Kathy (Comer) and the newest member of the Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals, Benny (Butler). Smitten by one another, the pair quickly become an item soon after. However, things begin to go downhill fast as the Vandals, under the leadership of Johnny (Hardy), begin their transformation from a gathering of local outsiders to a den of violence. Benny soon has a choice set before him - Kathy or the motorcycle club. The film has a host of thrilling moments played out against the backdrop of an unconventional love story. Collider's Emma Kiely called it a “mixed bag” in her review, while describing it as, "a chaotic misfire, full of beautiful faces but no substance".

Due to the writers strike of 2023, The Bikeriders, which was originally supposed to be released by 20th Century Studios, was pulled from its release slate. The crime thriller was then picked up by Focus Features and Universal for distribution in the US and internationally. The film's theatrical debut was somewhat underwhelming, with a cumulative total of $14 million grossed worldwide. However, with a stellar line-up that also includes Logan star Boyd Holbrook, The Walking Dead alum Norman Reedus, and West Side Story’s Mike Faist, the film might still draw more eyes going forward.

The Bikeriders is available to stream starting on August 9 exclusively on Peacock.

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jeff Nichols Expand

