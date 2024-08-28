Many movies premiere on streaming services every day and are immediately forgotten or lost in the backlog, but not this one. The Bikeriders, the 2024 motorcycle thriller starring Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Michael Shannon, has been in the top two movies on Peacock since premiering on the platform earlier this month. The Bikeriders spent a considerable amount of time in the #1 spot before just recently giving it up to The Killer, the Peacock original action movie starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy, and Sam Worthington. In addition to Hardy, Comer, and Shannon, The Bikeriders also stars Austin Butler, Mike Faist, and Boyd Holbrook, and currently boasts solid scores of 80% from critics and 75% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Bikeriders was written and directed by acclaimed director Jeff Nichols and was based on the book by Danny Lyon. Nichols is best known for his work writing and directing Mud, the 2012 coming-of-age drama starring Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan, and he most recently directed Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga in the biographical romance drama, Loving. He was also originally slated to direct A Quiet Place: Day One, but backed out of the project early on, citing creative differences with creator John Krasinski. Another of his most famous projects is Take Shelter, the 2011 psychological thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Shea Whigham, and Shannon. Nichols' most recent film, The Bikeriders, has been on Peacock for close to three weeks now and has shown no signs of leaving the top of the chart.

What Have ‘The Bikeriders’ Stars Been in Recently?

It's been a busy year for the stars of The Bikeriders; Austin Butler has already starred in one of the biggest movies of the year, Dune: Part Two, where he plays the sadistic Feyd Rautha-Harkonnen. It's been a quiet year for Hardy thus far, but that's all going to change in October when Venom: The Last Dance, the third and final film in Sony's Venom trilogy, hits theaters worldwide. As for Comer, she's an Emmy winner and two-time nominee for her work on Killing Eve, and she most recently starred alongside Joel Fry in the drama/thriller, The End We Start From.

The Bikeriders stars Tom Hardy and Austin Butler and was written and directed by Jeff Nichols. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Bikeriders on Peacock.

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes Writers Jeff Nichols

