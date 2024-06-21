The Big Picture Cruise with the tunes of The Bikeriders with the exclusive vinyl release showcasing Jeff Nichols' refined palette of 1960s jams.

The classic look of the record and sleeve perfectly captures the essence of the decade of rock 'n' roll with a visually appealing design.

The well-curated list of artists on the vinyl soundtrack shapes the varying moods of the film, based on Danny Lyon's 1967 photo book.

Cruise with the tunes of The Bikeriders as Mutant and Black Lot Music team with Collider to exclusively announce the arrival of the vinyl release The Bikeriders — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring the music from Jeff Nichols’ latest film. While you may not be able to listen to it while you’re doing a little soul-searching on the open highway, the 13-track record is the perfect addition to any vinyl lover’s collection, as it shows off Nichols’ refined palette of jams from the 1960s. On top of that, the record and its sleeve boast a classic look that will make it visually fit in with other pieces from the decade of rock ‘n’ roll.

On the front side of the case is Austin Butler as Benny, cruising across a bridge on his classic Harley-Davidson motorcycle, decked out in his club’s leather jacket, and looking behind at the rest of his pack. Across the top, the movie’s title is inscribed in large blue block letters reminiscent of similar designs of the time by bands like The Byrds and Deep Purple. The back of the album captures an intimate moment between Butler’s Benny and Jodie Comer’s Kathy, with the tracklist off to the right. While it may not be as flashy as other designs we’ve seen from Mutant, the record itself keeps things classic with one half left black and the other marbled in gray.

The curated list of tunes chosen by Nichols himself perfectly shapes the varying moods of the film, which is based on Danny Lyon’s 1967 photo book of the same name. The movie follows several members of an outlaw motorcycle club at the end of the tumultuous decade and focuses on their relationships both with their families and one another. When differences begin to splinter the group, everyone must choose the path best for themselves, a mess of decisions that will alter the crew forever. Included in the well-crafted lineup of artists on the vinyl are The Shangri-Las, The Stooges, Muddy Waters, Mickey Murray, and more.

Other Must-Have Merch For Fans Of ‘The Bikeriders’

Whether you’ve been into the counterculture crew since Lyon captured the group’s heart and soul with his pictures or are just getting into the story now, there’s plenty of merch you can pick up to add to your The Bikeriders collection. Just a few weeks ago, Insight Editions and New Regency teamed up to publish Vandals: The Photography of the Bikeriders, featuring shots taken by Bryan Schutmaat and Bono Kaplan. Just as Lyon ate, slept, and rode alongside the subjects of his photography project, Kaplan and Schutmaat hung out with the cast and crew of the Nichols film, snapping image after image to go into this one-of-a-kind throwback book.

Pre-orders for The Bike Riders: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack open today on Mutant’s site. You can check out the images of the sleeve and vinyl above and see the movie now playing in theaters.

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jeff Nichols Expand

