Throughout Hollywood's long history, only a handful of directors have truly left an indelible impact on the art of film. Some pioneered elements on the tactile side of filmmaking, pushing technology and innovating camera techniques in order to bring their visions to life. Others mastered the art of film's emotional side, knowing the right buttons to push to steer the audience into the feel of the moment. Then there are those who have mastered both, and high on that list of Hollywood's elite sits legendary director Alfred Hitchcock. A deft mix of quick cuts, music, and the unexpected timing of the lead's death early in the film shattered forever the serenity of a nice, quiet shower in Psycho. The creation of the dolly zoom technique was instrumental in replicating the feeling of paranoia and fear associated with the titular Vertigo for the audience. The simple act of looking out one's window became the impetus for a taut, suspenseful mystery thriller, Rear Window, under his direction. And in Hitchcock's hands, one of nature's most beloved, peaceful creatures becomes the thing of nightmares and a genre-breaking horror classic: The Birds.

Nature Turns Nasty in 'The Birds'

Socialite Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor), a lawyer, at a local pet store, who is looking for lovebirds to give his sister Cathy (Veronica Cartwright). After a playful exchange that leaves him with the upper hand, Mitch leaves, but without the lovebirds. So, Melanie, smitten and unwilling to cede defeat, buys them and drives to Bodega Bay to give them to him personally, and rents a boat to cross the bay to do so. But before she can dock her boat, she is viciously attacked by a seagull. What follows can only best be described as nature turning nasty, with that one gull only the first sign of what's to come.

With The Birds, Alfred Hitchcock changed the game for horror films forever. The film marks the first time that normally docile creatures are envisioned as antagonists. Not that creatures hadn't been used as such in prior films. Them! from 1954 had giant, mutated ants, The Naked Jungle featured an attack by a horde of army ants, and the Ed Wood "classic" Bride of the Monster had a killer octopus. But The Birds marks a distinct change by utilizing an unassuming, seemingly peaceful creature that is ubiquitous worldwide. Wherever you turn, no matter what part of the world you're in, you'll find a bird. Hitchcock used their omnipresent nature to create a sense of fear that feels so inescapable. From then on, any creature, big or small, could pose a threat to humanity. Just as he had done with the relaxing shower, Hitchcock takes something so innocuous and everyday and turns it into a harbinger of death.

With 'The Birds', Alfred Hitchcock Breaks With Tradition

Hitchcock also made the creative decision to not use a traditional music score, something that had always proved successful in horror films. Think how Jaws used John Williams' ominous score to great effect, or even how frequent collaborator Bernard Herrmann's score for Hitchcock's own Psycho gave the infamous shower scene yet another horrifying element. Instead, he tasked Herrmann to construct the sounds of birds (chirping, cries, even wings flapping) using a predecessor of the synthesizer, an electroacoustic mixture-plutonium, developed in Berlin in the late 1920s. The effect is unnerving, lending the film an ominous silence, only broken from time to time by the jarring effect of the sound of birds, expertly timed with the visual.

The visual effects themselves are an excellent example of Hitchcock's ingenuity in bringing his rather macabre visions to life. The production of the film had its troubles, and notable among them was getting the number of birds needed for the film, and then getting them to follow direction. It sounds like it would have been easier to herd cats, but Hitchcock cleverly took advantage of Disney animation artist Ub Iwerks, who, per The Credits, used a compositing technique that placed animated birds into scenes with the actors. In conjunction with live trained birds for close-up shots, and mechanical, and cardboard cut-out ones for long shots, Hitchcock had all he needed to bring the horrifying bird attacks to vivid reality.

With The Birds, Hitchcock gives a masterclass on how to build suspense. Nowhere is that more evident than in the scene where Melanie waits outside the school for Cathy. Cutting between shots of Melanie and the jungle gym behind her, we see more and more crows on the play structure every time, and we are just as startled as Melanie at the overwhelming number when she finally turns around to see. On top of this, Hitchcock never spoonfeeds the audience an answer as to why it is all happening. Is Melanie the cause, as one of the townspeople claims, a response from nature to man's ecological sins, or simply nature breaking bad? It leads to The Birds being, in the opinion of many, Hitchcock's last great film. With the classic now appearing on Netflix, orniphobics may want to steer clear of the film that initiated that type of fear in the first place.

The Birds is available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix.

