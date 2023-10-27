The Big Picture The Black Book is a thought-provoking action thriller that explores human savagery and redemption through a dramatic ending.

The film features a wide range of cast members, which can be confusing at times, but ultimately adds depth to the story.

Journalism plays a crucial role in unraveling secrets and driving the plot forward, leading to an alliance between the protagonist and a journalist he has a connection to.

Directed and co-written by newcomer Editi Effiong, Netflix's surprise action thriller hit The Black Book is a film that makes you ponder the depths of human savagery and the endless opportunities for redemption. Its ending, while satisfyingly dramatic, is a rich culmination of an urban cultural safari to Africa through cinema. Like most revenge-themed action films, The Black Book offers a bittersweet ending, with the protagonists paying their fair share of the price to get what they want, and the villains receiving a dose of their own medicine. It is also a film with a wide range of cast members in significant roles, which can be a little confusing at times.

When tourists go on a safari, they are warned to stay away from buffaloes, which are the most dangerous of the big five — particularly the ones that are parenting or wounded — as they are prone to fearless attacking at the drop of a hat. The Black Book is like the story of a wounded buffalo that is getting poked. Paul Edima (Richard Mofe-Damijo), a recently widowed, retired mercenary soldier who has taken up a career as a deacon at his local church, is rattled when his son Damilola (Olumide Oworu), is killed by rogue police officers keen on covering up for a corrupt politician's son caught in a kidnapping scandal. The politician's son's description of "tall, dark, and with dreadlocks" fit Damilola. The corrupt police officers who released him from prison decide to kill Damilola to appease members of the public and to lay the matter to rest. But all hell breaks loose when they find out that the young man they killed is the son of the most dangerous man in the country. Paul Edima at first believes that he is being punished for his past mistakes and is willing to let the matter rest if those who framed his son will confess to it and allow him to bury him. Like an injured buffalo, when his request is denied, he decides to take the law into his own hands and teach the powerful, dangerous men a lesson.

Victoria’s Link to Paul Is Key to the Ending in ‘The Black Book’

Throughout cinema, as in the real world, journalism has been a key ingredient in unraveling secrets hidden from the public. Like Tom McCarthy's biographical film, Spotlight, which had journalists investigate child abuse by Catholic priests in the real-world-inspired Boston scandal, Effiong's The Black Book has Victoria Kalu (Ade Laoye), a journalist keen to reprise her late mother's fearless investigative legacy, for which she was murdered. Victoria first gets a hint of who Paul is when Angel (Sam Dede) and his men come knocking with guns blazing, baying for Paul's blood while she is working with him at his place. Hiding in a tight space as Paul easily makes mincemeat of Angel's men, Victoria sees articles about her and her mother pinned on the wall, an indication that Paul knows something that she doesn't. When she finally gets the confession from Paul himself that he is the one who killed her mother on General Isa's (Alex Usifo Omiagbo) order, she becomes enraged and leaves carelessly, leading to her kidnapping by General Isa's gang.

Seeking his redemption, Paul not only wants to take down the powerful corrupt elements in the system that caused his son's death but also, perhaps feeling the need to right wrongs, wants to protect Victoria. He is in luck because as soon as Victoria is kidnapped, Big Daddy (Shaffy Bello), who had hesitated to help him out of fear of General Isa's brutality, arrives and changes her mind following the General's attack on her "business." This decision tips the scales in Paul's favor. Paul's secret weapon is the very thing that bought him freedom before, and life: the Black Book. Before Paul left General Isa's militant gang, he had been assigned to kill Victoria's mother, a journalist investigating a drug consignment by now-Senator Dipo (Patrick Doyle). Director Effiong again scores another allegory by questioning democracies where people like Senator Dipo engage in malpractices, using the dirty money they got from the dealings to mount campaigns and propagate their evil ways by manipulating the main system for protection.

Paul Edima & Big Daddy's Alliance Propels 'The Black Book'

Together with Big Daddy, the widow of Paul's former soldier colleague and friend, they embark on a mission to destroy the powerful General Isa and, like a less badass version of Extraction, extract Victoria. To do that, they meet Paul's inside man who rats out the General by giving them valuable information about Victoria's location, how to access it, and where the Black Book is. They task the insider to create a distraction by making an explosion at a football field to free the police and military manning General Isa's ranch — where Victoria is held captive.

With the distraction in motion, Big Daddy's all-female army of baddies, reminiscent of the ancient West African all-women army that inspired Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, matches to the battlefield, disguised as workers, even serving water to General Isa's militants. Paul decides to go into the ranch unarmed to give General Isa the impression that he has surrendered. Meanwhile, Big Daddy with two of her girls, including an expert IT guru, cause another distraction after getting their hands on the Black Book and a hard drive with video evidence of General Isa's men executing military officers questioning his corrupt mining of oil. As the General's men pursue them to what they believe to be a dead end, Big Daddy's IT girl decrypts the video and sends it to the military officials. Big Daddy makes Angel think he has cornered them, but then she leads him to the video that has just been sent to the army headquarters, causing Angel's men to abandon him. Outmaneuvered, Angel has no option but to surrender.

Paul on the other hand has General Isa thinking he has the advantage. The General almost successfully turns Victoria against Paul, but he survives her shooting him by a whisker when she misfires. General Isa then orders their killing when Paul tells him that he (the General) is not in full control. The soldier given the order appears to be Paul's loyalist and tribesman, as they speak the same ethnic language. He asks Paul if the army is coming, to which Paul nods in the affirmative. The soldier then drops his gun and abandons the General.

‘The Black Book’ Offers Satisfying Answers to the Questions It Asks

With Victoria's extraction a success, and the Black Book in Paul's custody, the leaked video of General Isa executing military men is enough to have the bad guys face the consequences of their actions. Paul gives General Isa the alternative of taking his own life to avoid facing the law — the same option the General gave him when he failed to kill Victoria alongside her mother back in the day. But the General instead turns the barrel toward Paul. Luckily, Paul has the insight to empty it first, perhaps aware of the General's narcissistic tendencies. Senator Dipo is also arrested for his involvement in the corruption.

Paul, on the other hand, leaves Victoria a guide to where she can get the Black Book, asks her to be as brave as her mother, and never to be silenced, as "silence is the enemy," echoing her mother's words. Ready to face the consequences of his dark past, he asks Victoria to give him at least a day to bury his son before releasing the contents of the Black Book to the public. Victoria, who to this point has not forgiven Paul, seeks him out and finds him at his son's graveyard. Paul is overwhelmed with emotions while burying his son, and they look at each other with understanding, suggesting that Victoria might have forgiven Paul. The Black Book ending is a befitting testament to the words at the beginning of the film, “The past must die to truly serve the future.”

