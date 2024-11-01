Back in September, we were thrilled to bring fans of J.R. Ward’s paranormal romance novel collection, The Black Dagger Brotherhood, the news that the series adaptation had landed its leading cast. Today, we come to you with an extremely wonderful update, as we’re thrilled to share the exclusive first look at the project’s three main characters. With Robert Maaser (The Machine) as Wrath, Olivia Applegate (Love and Death) as Beth, and Michael Roark (Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story) as Butch, we’re thrilled to welcome the characters that readers know and love off the pages and into the new Passionflix series.

Following in line with Dark Lover, the first book in The New York Times and USA Today bestselling series, the debut season of The Black Dagger Brotherhood will introduce audiences to the titular group of vampire warriors who share their lives with one another while also fighting off the rivaling de-souled humans known as lessers. Should the first season stick with its original source material, it will follow Maaser’s Wrath, one of the members of the brotherhood who finds himself as the new caretaker of Applegate’s Beth Randall after her father — a favored member of the brotherhood — is killed. Coming into things with absolutely no knowledge about her heritage and what it means to be part of the Brotherhood, Beth will rely on Wrath to show her the ropes and take her under his wing.

Meet the Rest of the Cast of ‘The Black Dagger Brotherhood’

Joining the three main players in the first season of The Black Dagger Brotherhood is an ensemble cast that includes Joel Cederberg (Vienna Game), Michael Roark (The Young and the Restless), Andrew Biernat (Wait with Me), Alexander Cubis, Zack Ignoffo (Julia), Sia Zami, and Victory Van Tuyl (Marvin Marvin). Passionflix co-founder Tosca Musk (Tiki Bar TV) serves as the project’s director.

While no specific release date has been set at this time, audiences can expect to see The Black Dagger Brotherhood on Passionflix in the upcoming year. You can check out the first-look images above and stay tuned to Collider for more information.

