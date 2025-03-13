Can you feel the heat? No, we aren’t talking about the rising temperatures here in the Northern Hemisphere, although (aside from climate change) those are really nice as well. Today we’re talking about the pure sensual heat overflowing from the debut teaser for Passionflix’s upcoming series adaptation of J.R. Ward’s fan-favorite paranormal romance series, The Black Dagger Brotherhood. Since word began spreading about the production’s release last year, readers around the globe have been waiting to feast their eyes on the tension that will come when the title finally arrives on June 5. Finally, the time is nigh, with Robert Maaser (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation) and Olivia Applegate (Love and Death) taking front and center in the latest sultry production to find its way onto the streamer of love.

Following along with Dark Lover, the first book in the sprawling New York Times bestselling series, the teaser gives viewers a peek into what to expect from the debut set of episodes. Setting the stage for the epic showdown that’s about to go down in The Black Dagger Brotherhood, we’re introduced to vampire-human hybrid Beth Randall (Applegate), a young woman in need of a bodyguard. One vampire is eager to step up to the task and take Beth under his wing in hopes of keeping her safe from the evils that hunt her. Loud music, a car explosion, and plenty of smoking (who cares when you’re already dead!) paint a descriptive image of what awaits audiences when The Black Dagger Brotherhood seduces its way onto Passionflix later this year.

Joining Masser and Applegate in this seductive undead love story is a lineup that also includes Joel Cederberg (Vienna Game), Michael Roark (The Young and the Restless), Andrew Biernat (Wait with Me), Sia Zami (The Night Agent), and Victory Van Tuyl (Marvin Marvin). The series is the latest to come from Passionflix Founder and CEO, Tosca Musk, who celebrated her feature-length directorial debut with 2001’s Puzzled, which she also produced alongside her brother, Elon Musk. In the time between Puzzled’s arrival and the founding of Passionflix, Musk teamed up with like-minded networks, Hallmark and Lifetime.

What Is Passionflix?

Have you ever watched a Hallmark movie and thought, “This would be a lot cooler if there was more sexual tension?” If so, Passionflix might be the answer for you. Prior to the arrival of the sultry and seductive tale of vampire warriors that will unfold in Black Dagger Brotherhood, the network has been the home of a handful of other titles that oftentimes find their roots in romance novels. In the past, fans have tuned in for Gabriel’s Rapture, which pulled its plot from Sylvain Reynard’s bestselling Gabriel series, as well as Tangled, from the pages of Emma Chase’s novel series of the same name.

Check out the debut trailer for The Black Dagger Brotherhood and prepare to romance the undead when the series arrives on June 6.