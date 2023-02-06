Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.

While specific plot details on the film remain under wraps, the film is expected to focus on Paul Sturges, an oilman who takes his family to Bahia Negra, which has now become a ghost town. During his time there, he learns that an offshore platform has awoken a beast from legends. Deciding to investigate further into the issue, he and his family travel to the platform, where they go face-to-face with a giant black shark, which kills anything in its path and repeatedly attacks the oil rig. Now trapped with his family alongside several other men, Paul must race against time if he wants him and his family to survive nature's deadliest creature.

Who Is in The Black Demon?

Based on the Mexican legend, the film stars Josh Lucas (The Forever Purge), Fernanda Urrejola (Narcos: Mexico), and Julio Cesar Cedillo (Sicario). Adrian Grünberg, who previously directed Rambo: Last Blood, is attached to helm the project. Boise Esquerra pens the film's screenplay with its story by Carlos Cisco. No word yet on when the official trailer will debut, but with the movie set for an April release, it likely won't be too long before audiences get their first look at the upcoming creature feature.

RELATED: Adam Driver Dinosaur Movie '65' Gets a New Release Date

While shark movies are an often-repeated genre with several significant releases such as Jaws, The Shallows, and 47 Meters Down, with an exciting premise, the upcoming film could still serve as a terrifying treat for audiences to sink their teeth into when it splashes into theaters this spring. However, The Black Demon won't be the only movie featuring a terrifying giant shark this year. On August 4, Warner Bros. will debut The Meg 2: The Trench, which will serve as a sequel to the 2018 mega-hit that grossed over $400 million at the global box office. Jason Statham will star once again in the upcoming sequel, which will be based on the popular novels by author Steve Alten, with Ben Wheatley attached to direct. With several projects in store, shark geeks have much to look forward to this year.

The Black Demon swims into theaters on April 28.