2023 releases have started the monster trend again, this time with nature as the villain. Following the Elizabeth Banks-directed black comedy film Cocaine Bear, as well as the lackluster slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey—whose villains can be considered animals at some level—another man-eating creature will be splashing its way to theaters with the upcoming release of The Black Demon, which promises to deliver a fresh perspective on a widely used genre. Just after the recent trailer release, a poster has also been unveiled, showing danger emerging on the surface as an enormous shark based on a Mexican legend begins to spread terror, biting everyone who attempts to get closer.

Directed by Adrian Grünber—whose credits in gore movies include the 2019 Sylvester Stallone-starring Rambo: Last Blood film—the new poster for the upcoming killer shark film bears the tagline "nature bites back," highlighting the morbidly big black megalodon preying on its victim. The poster also features the Sturges family watching from afar as their supposedly idyllic family vacation turns into a nightmare. Apart from the newly released poster, some images were also unveiled, and while the set of photos didn't reveal much about what viewers can expect in the forthcoming film, it did show how the family and the people in the specific town deal with the inevitable threat that may approach any time of the day.

Based on a Mexican legend, The Black Demon focuses on Paul Sturges (Josh Lucas) taking his family on a supposedly lovely vacation in Bahia Negra. However, a giant beast has been awoken, willing to kill anyone just to protect its territory. Traveling into the platform to further investigate the issue, Paul and his family find themselves trapped with several other men, leaving them with no choice but to figure their way out before nature starts to "bite back."

While it's not a new concept—to say the least—with several killer shark-related features already existing, including Deep Blue Sea, The Shallows, 47 Meters Down, The Meg, Soul Surfer, and—of course—the 1975 classic, Jaws, which has become a franchise due to the well-received critical reception of the first, The Black Demon begs to differ with its promising premise of focusing on a terrifying black shark legend that has been spreading terror throughout people who claimed they've seen the beast. And while the tale remains a myth at this point in time, the thought of a massive shark as the villain, it's safe to say, still bites and will surely still provide a nail-biting thrill once the film graces the big screen on April 28.

Along with Lucas as the lead character in the upcoming film, the rest of the cast includes Fernanda Urrejola, Venus Ariel, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Raúl Méndez, Héctor Jiménez, Jorge A. Jimenez, Edgar Flores, and Luis del Valle. You can check out the poster below: