The Black Demon, the upcoming shark film that is likely on the watch list of every megalodon film lover now has a trailer, and it is as jawsome as can be. The action thriller stars Josh Lucas (Yellowstone) as an oilman named Paul Sturges. The film will follow Paul on vacation with his family at a familiar coastal location that they soon find has transformed into a ghost town and harbors a rampaging shark in its nearby waters. The trailer teases a suspenseful, spine-chilling spectacle that is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

When the trailer begins we’re introduced to everyone that makes up the Sturges family - Paul, his wife, and their two kids. The jolly family is in high spirits as they ride together en route to a fun vacation, or so they think. Their cheery moment doesn’t last long as the trailer sharply shifts in tone with an eerie soundtrack ushering in the darker elements of the film. Upon their arrival at Bahia Negra, Paul and his family immediately observe that the town is nothing like its old self. Paul proceeds to inspect an abandoned oil rig offshore and is later joined by the whole family. Unfortunately, things take a nightmarish turn as they learn from a man stranded on the rig of the bloodthirsty black demon lurking underneath.

"This is not just any shark, it's a curse, brought on not by nature but wrath," Paul is told by the man who seems to suggest that the shark is only fighting to protect its home against invasive human activities such as the oil spillage seen contaminating its natural habitat. "He's going to keep getting his revenge until a sacrifice is made," the person adds and further proposes that the only way to survive is to kill it. Then begins an intense quest for survival as all aboard are seen battling for their dear lives. The sheer strength and size of the black demon are showcased in a scene where it grinds a boat into smithereens, and it begs the question, can anyone make it out alive?

The Black Demon Is Based on a Mexican Legend

The action thriller which hails from Highland Film Group and The Avenue Films is based on an age old Mexican legend. The film derives its story from Carlos Cisco upon which a screenplay was adapted by Boise Esquerra. Rambo: Last Blood director Adrian Grünberg directed the film which was shot in the Dominican Republic. In addition to Lucas, the film features Fernanda Urrejola (Narcos: Mexico), Julio Cesar Cedillo (Sicario), Jorge A. Jimenez (Machete Kills), Héctor Jiménez (Nacho Libre), Edgar Flores (Sin Nombre), and Carlos Solórzano (Flamin’ Hot).

The Black Demon was previously slated for release on April 28 but was moved up a week and will now hit theaters nationwide on April 21. Shark film lovers also have another major genre entry to look forward to in the near future with The Meg 2: The Trench starring Jason Statham set for release this summer.

Check out the trailer and synopsis for The Black Demon below: