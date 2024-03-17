The Big Picture Communication is key in maintaining relationships, according to The Black Keys during the making of their documentary.

The documentary "This Is a Film About the Black Keys" explores the band's journey over two decades.

The Black Keys' new album, "Ohio Players," features collaborations with Beck, Noel Gallagher, and more.

SXSW is an annual festival that dedicates days to celebrating both film and music, so what better way to present the world premiere of the music documentary This Is a Film About the Black Keys? From filmmaker Jeff Dupre, the doc explores the over-two-decades-long relationship between band members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, the brains and creatives behind the four-time Grammy Award-winning band The Black Keys. As we near the release of their twelfth studio album, Ohio Players, the duo are ready to share their journey with the world.

While at SXSW 2024, Dupre and The Black Keys joined our own Steve Weintraub at the Collider media studio where they discussed the inspiration behind this documentary, and how they managed to compile all that footage and history into something that honored their discography and did not shy away from their ups and down. According to Carney, communication has been key in making this doc, and to their continued collaboration, but that wasn't a virtue the two of them mastered early on:

"I think making the movie would have been impossible up until the last two years. Watching the movie, it was crazy to go back in time and see moments unfolding that, I think, since then, we’ve sorted through and worked it out. But to see it happening in real time back then was kind of fascinating. I just kept wishing that we could pause the film, go back in time, and just talk to each other and sort it out. That’s what was interesting to me. That was what was compelling to us about the idea of a documentary. One thing is that when you’re in a band for 20 years you have a definitive story, and it’s never told clearly. We’ll meet a journalist and they’ll have all the facts mixed up, or they might not even know that we’ve known each other for so long. So, I thought having something that could clearly demonstrate to an audience the clear and whole story, and what it looks like to start from where we started, and to get where we got, and all the things we had to go through… I think communication is the number one reason why most bands fall apart — why most relationships fall apart.

He adds:

Maybe there’s a 15-year-old kid in Akron that needs to see this thing, see how it actually went down, see the shithole that we used to live in, see the minivan we used to tour in, see how it started. When we started the band, once we realized it could be a thing…how much more work it took."

During the rest of the wide-ranging conversation, Dupre, Auerbach and Carney discussed the making of the documentary and if anything was off limit, getting the footage, their thoughts on AI in music, how the film changed in the editing room, touring and how it's changed, their favorite TV shows, and their next album Ohio Players and what fans can expect.

Check out the video above for the full interview, or read the conversation below.

COLLIDER: I really want to start with a sincere congratulation. I thought that the doc was illuminating and honest, and it was just really good. I know it's a little bit generic but, how have you been describing to friends and family what you get in this documentary that perhaps you're not going to see anywhere else?

JEFF DUPRE: You know, it's really a story about friendship. It happens to be a friendship where these two guys have this incredible talent. They make music together, and they discover that and then the friendship sort of evolves out of it in a way. The great thing I think about the film, is that the music plays such a big role in telling the story.

The thing I've been most curious about since I saw the film, is that it seems like communication can sometimes be an issue between the two of you (Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney), or maybe you're not communicating about your feelings as much. What did you both learn about each other that perhaps you didn't know after watching the movie?

PATRICK CARNEY: I think making the movie would have been impossible up until the last two years. Watching the movie, it was crazy to go back in time and see the moments unfolding that, since then, we have sorted through. We have worked it out, but to see it happening in real time back then was kind of fascinating, and I just kept wishing that we could pause the film and go back in time and just talk to each other, sort it out. That's what was interesting to me. That was what was compelling to us about the idea of a documentary. A few things, but one thing is that when you're in a band for 20 years, you have a definitive story, and it's never told clearly. We'll meet a journalist, and they'll have all the facts kind of mixed up, and they might not even know that we have known each other for so long. I just thought that having something that could clearly demonstrate to an audience the whole story and what it looks like to start from where we started and to get where we got and all the things we had to go through. But yeah, I think communication is the number one reason why most bands fall apart, why most real relationships fall apart. So clearly, that's always an important issue with any relationship.

Do you have anything to add?

DAN AUERBACH: I didn't really learn anything, just got reminded of everything mostly. It was amazing to see the footage they dug up. Stuff I never even remembered doing. You know what I mean? Things that I didn't even know existed, some of the footage and photographs. It was really cool.

The Black Keys Opted For a Film That Followed Their Career Chronologically

Image via SXSW

With documentaries, you need to get clearance to use footage and photographs. How difficult was it and was there any footage that you couldn't clear that you're like, "oh my God", how can we not clear this?

DUPRE: We got everything, but you know, what happened is that when you do these projects, things bubble to the surface and it takes time. Last summer we got wave after wave of incredible material, and we were drowning in it, which was a very great problem to have. We really had to find the story in the material and sort of excavate it out. It was 500 hours! I don't know you guys were thinking about this at the time, like "let's have someone photograph us or let's have someone film us". There's just a lot of material that exists, so that was huge for us.

How long was your first cut of this movie?

DUPRE: "Oh God", three hours! I mean, it's always a process of distillation, and then you watch it, and it's literally like watching paint dry, and you're just terrified. You're just like, "oh my God".

When did you guys (Patrick and Dan) actually want to see a cut of the film? Did you wait specifically for when there was a cut that you (Jeff) were happy with or did you want to see versions of it along the way?

CARNEY: We didn't see a cut until September, in the fall, and it was very rough at that point. We had a big powwow to kind of figure out how it was going to move forward and feel good for everybody. For Dan and I think it was very important that it felt chronological, because I think the story in our minds exists in a chronological order. It's like a choose-your-own-adventure book. You know what I mean? As you see it unfold, we've chosen to go here, but we could have gone there. At least in my mind, it had to play out that way. Initially, Jeff had it kind of moving a little bit more back to the past, then to the future, cutting in and out. It is a more creative way to do it, but I just don't think it was playing for this story.

You wanted to tell the story linearly.

CARNEY: I know it's not the hip way to do it, but some stories are best told that way.

One of the many things I loved about the film is just how honest you guys were and willing to depict that not everything is flowers and perfect behind the scenes, but I'm imagining that maybe there was footage that depicted it maybe going too far or something too personal. Was there ever anything that maybe you were, "this is too much" or too behind the scenes?

AUERBACH: You mean, like fight footage?

I don't want to say that you guys physically fought except it's all over the internet. I'm joking but you know what I mean. Was there anything that you felt that was too much for us? Maybe "we want to just keep this out of the movie"?

CARNEY: No, nothing interpersonal was pulled from the film.

DUPRE: I kept rehearsing in my mind, the conversation I was going to have with them to be like, "look guys, we gotta leave this in" and we never had the conversation because they understand how they think, and they wanted it to be true and real.

AUERBACH: We were open-minded about everything. They had some ideas about certain things that might have been juicy to put in the movie, and we let it play out and made a decision at the end to leave some stuff off.

CARNEY: That main thing that we're not going to discuss that was pulled out is it had nothing to do with Dan and I. It was just some other bullshit. I just didn't want anything overshadowing the story of the band. I just kept thinking about when I was 15. My dad got me this Devo CD, and it's Devo live and this is a band from Akron, where we're from. In it there's a little story about them being from Akron and going to New York City and playing at Max's Kansas City, driving in a van all day, playing, driving back all night and then getting calls from Warner Brothers and stuff. To me, as a teenager, this was the only thing I had that was like a testament that this band from our town made it. And this is how they did it. They got in their van, and they played, and they worked their asses off essentially. To me, the whole interest in the documentary was that maybe there's a 15-year-old kid out there in Akron that needs to see this thing, see how it actually went down, see the shithole that we used to live in, see the minivan we used to tour in, see how it started. You were telling me about how you started, you know, this website and when we started the band, once we realized it could be a thing, how much more work it took. Until this day, 22 years into it, the last year, we spent even on days off, three or four hours committed in some way to the band, working on it. Whether it's a phone call or email or discussion between Dan and I. It's constant work.

As the band becomes bigger, there are more people that rely on their livelihood around the band and the responsibility of, you know, them, feeding their families and what the tour means for certain people. I'm sort of curious about how much, when you're thinking about what you want to do with the band, you are thinking about that. That sort of peripheral thing, and how much does that not enter the equation?

CARNEY: I mean, it enters the equation in the sense that we tell our people that we need to make at least this money just to keep everybody going. The first X amount of dollars you make in a year, it just needs to be there to sustain everybody. That does not really feel like pressure to me, at least it just feels like the cost of doing business the way you want to do it with the people you want to do it with.

A question I have for you guys is that AI is a thing that everyone is thinking about in Hollywood, the music industry is thinking about it, and I'm just curious about the two of you. Do you view AI in the music industry as this nuclear weapon that's about to go off or do you sort of see the pros and cons of it? And as a filmmaker, what's your take on the AI that's coming towards Hollywood in terms of allowing people to do things, but it's also copying a lot of other people's work.

CARNEY: I can give you my answer to that. I always assume that most pop music, you know, it's geared towards the audience that just wants to hear a pop song. I'm sure AI will play a huge role in that kind of stuff. But I think that there's this thing with people that they gravitate towards, this cult of personality or whatever. I feel like what's always driven me to art, especially music, is an attraction to the dynamic within a band or the pull of a singular artist. It's like, you see all these holographic Japanese pop bands or something, you know, that is AI. I'm sure that there's a market for that, clearly for people that are into that. For me, I've always wanted to feel the authenticity of a situation. I think it's going to affect things, but I think people are still going to be drawn to humanity.

I feel like in a film situation, if you can conjure up a background that costs nothing versus having to pay to build a whole set, that's going to be a very useful tool. In making music, the idea that if you don't like the gatekeeping behind making music, which for us was like you had to learn to play, we had to learn to record ourselves, we had to get the equipment to do it, we had to figure out how to get the sounds to be listenable. We had to do all this stuff, how to get it in the hands of people.

I mean, now, if you have decent taste, you can have AI help you a lot. It doesn't really discredit the idea, but unless you have, I don't think AI is going to give you something to say or give you a point of view.

DUPRE: Well, for me, we haven't really in my industry. Apparently, there's some new AI software that can generate a rough cut of a reality TV show in like five minutes. I just would love to feed The Black Keys' 500 hours of footage into that machine and see what it comes out with, because I just don't think it would work. I don't know, just not how we make movies. Maybe someday I will, but it just really hasn't hit home yet for what I do.

I apologize for not knowing, but what is the release plan? When can your fans actually see the film?

DUPRE: We produced the film independently and right now, the streaming platforms just watched it a few days ago.

Did you wait for the SXSW premiere to let everyone see it at the same time?

DUPRE: Yes.

I would imagine that there's a lot of people calling. I'm going to take a wild stab at that one.

DUPRE: Well, it's a very exciting moment.

After 20 Years, the Band Has Learned To Enjoy Traveling While Touring, In Part Because of Noel Gallagher

Image via IMDb

When you think about that, you've gotten to travel the planet and played at so many different venues. What is a city that you wish you had more time to actually explore? Because I have a lot of musician friends, and they will say that it's not like a spinal tap, but a little bit where you're in one city, and then you're in the next city, and it doesn't leave you a lot of time to go out and, you know, unless you're playing multiple dates.

AUERBACH: Yeah, it took us about 20 years to figure out how to tour and try to enjoy ourselves. To schedule a time when we're enjoying ourselves, you know, on days off here and there. We used to just hit the road and never stop to smell the roses, ever. I mean, we didn't have enough money to stay in town, so we'd play the show and then just instantly leave town, stay in a roadside motel or something, and it was just kind of miserable. You know what I mean? It would be pretty much impossible for me to do that now. We make it a point now every time we go on to schedule a little bit of enjoyment, time to balance things out.

CARNEY: Early on, when we were touring, we started five years before the iPhone, so it was like, if you show up in a city you'd have no idea where anything was. You'd have a mess of map quest printouts and then the actual road map, and then you would just have to guess where to go. There's a lot of towns that we've been to that we just don't even know anything about. I feel like we've been to London maybe 40 to 50 times and I feel like we're just kind of figuring it out because before we would show up and be like, "OK, we've built in no time for enjoyment. You have to do this BBC thing, you have to do this interview, your show, then you have to go to Sheffield or whatever just to go to your next show." When we were making our new record, it was coming out in a couple of weeks, so (Ohio Players) we went to London in January of last year for about a week to do some recording with Noel Gallagher from Oasis. That was the first time that we had been to London together, where we had purposely built in time to go to restaurants and hang out and do stuff, so that was 20 years after the first time we went to London. We're not smart but frugal.

But also, this goes back to what I was saying, which is the cost of touring, because if you do decide on a London thing, and you know, to spend that extra day, doesn't the crew and everyone still have to get paid?

CARNEY: We tend to pay the people that work for us. No, it's expensive. It's very expensive. Also, we were insistent at that time to keep everybody close to us at the nicest hotel, and we were aware of the expense, but at some point, we had a discussion which is like, "what's the point of doing all this if we can't enjoy it?" Honestly, at a certain point, when you're trying to do certain things, like you gotta keep your people. You all have to go on an adventure together. At that time, we were keeping everybody in a five-star hotel and just kind of balling.

The Black Keys and Jeff Dupre Name 'Law & Order SVU', 'HSN', and 'The Sopranos' As Ultimate Comfort Watches

Credit: NBC

I've been on movie sets and on TV and the fact is like craft service matters, where you're staying matters. If you do it super cheap, people are like, "I don't want to do this".

CARNEY: I mean, I just had a conversation about this yesterday, multiple times, but I was just like, "we have to stop feeding the crew pizza". We haven't had this discussion, but it should be obvious you can't keep giving people in their forties and fifties pizza for every fucking meal. That's another thing that we have learned about this band is that for the most part, for the most part, you have to get your hands involved in every little aspect of it, or it's going to get fucked up.

A question I'm asking everyone is if you could only watch one TV show for the rest of your life, what TV show would it be, and why?

AUERBACH: One TV show for the rest of my life.

CARNEY: Dan's might be South Park.

AUERBACH: No

People have said South Park though.

CARNEY: I think it's a good choice because there are so many episodes.

I've watched as people have had full on debates. Well, if it's going to be the rest of my life, it has to have 20 something seasons, you know, not just a two-season show.

AUERBACH: The show already exists, and I watched it, Law and Order SVU. There's like 6 million seasons.

But that falls in.

AUERBACH: This already exists for me.

Is this like something late at night that is your fall asleep show?

AUERBACH: Yeah, it's my baby blanket.

CARNEY: Mine would be something like Doomsday Preppers.

Are there multiple seasons?

AUERBACH: Only one season.

CARNEY: There is only one pilot.

AUERBACH: And you would watch it on repeat on this desert island.

CARNEY: Just watch the same thing. Has anyone said Home Shopping Network?

No, no one has said Home Shopping Network, but I don't think that counts.

AUERBACH: Has anyone said Love on the Spectrum yet?

No, they have not said that. Are you switching from SVU?

AUERBACH: No, I feel like I could grow old with SVU. Do you know what I mean?

CARNEY: You can, that's a mature choice.

Again, a lot of seasons.

CARNEY: I'm saying Home Shopping Network, and I'm actually taking that to the floor for debate. That is just one continuous episode.

You know, something, I can't argue with you. It's like 24/7. It might actually qualify. That's an asterisk, but it could qualify.

CARNEY: If you were by yourself, you go and watch that one thing. It might just give you enough to think about to keep you from going nuts.

Again, I can't argue with your logic. I wish I could.

CARNEY: Anyway, this is the gem network, and you need to let me know who says it.

I think your answer was a unique one. I've heard very specific shows, from West Wing, SNL, to you name it. South Park.

CARNEY: C-SPAN?

I've not heard C-SPAN.

CARNEY: I might take C-SPAN over Home Shopping.

Now, at least you'd be informed of what's going on in the chaos of the government.

CARNEY: I'd be radicalized, sending nice little packages to people.

Jeff, what is your choice?

DUPRE: Honestly, I never watched anything more than once, but I just started, for once, rewatching The Sopranos. I guess I would say that because I love that show.

What Can Fans Expect From 'Ohio Players'?

Image via Easy Eye Sound

A number of people have suggested that or mentioned that. I definitely have to touch on the fact that you guys do have a new album coming out. By watching the doc and also researching, you have a lot of cool people that you collaborated with. What can you tease fans about the album, and what are you excited for people to hear?

CARNEY: Yeah, we have a new album coming out April 5th, called Ohio Players. There's actually, a cool scene captured. It's kind of like right at the beginning of us making this album that Jeff got in Nashville. We collaborated with Beck a lot on the album and Noel Gallagher and a couple of other producers who co-produced Dan the Automator and a guy, Greg Kursten, who's done a bunch of stuff with Adele and people like that. We have a couple of rappers on the album too. We've got Juicy J and this guy, Lil Noid. Well, to summarize it, we started making it in the spring of 2022 and during the course of touring the last album and finishing that up, we just went really deep into this album. We worked harder on this album. We spent more days in the studio than anything else we've ever made, by like threefold, fourfold. What we were kind of, you know, trying to do is to try to do the rare thing, which is like 20 plus years into your career and make an album that people might consider one of your best. So we pulled out all the stops.

I am curious because something that you touch on in the doc, is the fact that creating songs for an arena or looking for a song that might have commercial hooks in it, or you know what kind of music you want to put out for your audience. I'm just curious with an album like this where you're spending two years, you're bringing in all these cool people to collaborate with you. What kind of dimension are you thinking about in terms of, is this music for us? Is this music for arenas? Do you know what I mean, like how much is that entering into the equation of this album versus just finding the music and seeing what happens?

CARNEY: When we first started, we really didn't technically know what we were doing. We made a collection of songs and put the album out, and it shows it in the documentary. We get some one-stone review, we start getting some press and some heat that carries us through the first couple of albums. Then at some point, that stuff that just started coming to you automatically without any seeming effort other than doing what was coming naturally. At some point, you hit this, you have a realization in which we had like six albums into our career, which is like, maybe we would be more popular if we worked harder on the songs, put more effort into it. I think that that's like a hard realization for certain artists. Maybe some don't ever get there, which is like, maybe we're not as successful as we can be because of us. I feel like once we learned that we were able to apply it when we wanted to and this was an instance of us making songs for us, but being very aware of what had, what was working and what wasn't working for an audience.

My last question for you guys, and it's for all three of you. You guys have done such great music over the 20 plus years. If someone has actually never heard a song by The Black Keys, what is the song you'd like them to start with? If you want to indulge me on that. Jeff, you have made a number of films. If someone has never seen anything you've done, what's the first thing you'd like them watching and why?

DUPRE: Of course I want them to watch This Is a Film About The Black Keys. I don't know, I'm really excited about it.

Honestly, you should be. People are going to really dig this movie.

CARNEY: You know, I think the cool thing about the music that Dan and I make together is that it is ever evolving and changing and reflecting on what we're into at any kind of moment. Each record, each album is kind of a snapshot into what's going down with us, taste wise, at any given moment. I think if I was going to tell someone where to start with our band, I would probably just say to start with Brothers the album because it's our first. It's the first, it's kind of like the beginning of part two of The Black Keys. From there you can go either way and maybe have an understanding.

Do you want to add anything, Dan?

AUERBACH: That's a good one to start.

I really want to say sincerely thank you so much for coming in and for making music. It really makes a difference to so many people. I just want to say thank you so much for making the documentary, and I am confident that it is going to be seen by many, many fans soon.

This Is a Film About The Black Keys does not have a release date, but the band's latest studio album, Ohio Players, will be out on April 5. Keep your eyes on Collider for more exclusive SXSW news and interviews.