After The Black Phone premiered in 2022, the Blumhouse horror movie went about terrorizing its audiences in pretty rapid fashion, quickly establishing itself as one of the best horror movies of the decade so far. The Blumhouse offering followed Ethan Hawke's maniacal and sadistic killer, The Grabber, whose modus operandi is the abduction and killing of children. Now, ahead of the upcoming sequel announced by Universal Studios and Blumhouse, The Black Phone 2 is adding the horror veteran, Demián Bichir (The Nun) to its impressive cast.

According to Deadline, Bichir will be joining the cast for the highly anticipated sequel, but details of his character remain cloaked in secrecy. Bichir joins The Black Phone 2 with an extensive catalog of experience within the horror genre. An Academy Award nominee, Bichir's horror portfolio includes 2017's Alien: Covenant, 2018's The Nun, and starring in The Grudge in 2020. News of Bichir joining this possible horror franchise comes on the heels of his Angelina Jolie-helmed war parable Without Blood, enjoying a world premiere at TIFF. The Black Phone 2 was initially set to arrive in theaters in June 2025. However, a recent calendar shuffle has seen the release date bumped back to October 17, 2025.

Directed by Scott Derrickson and co-written by C. Robert Cargill, The Black Phone defied expectations when it terrorized theaters around you in 2022. Developed on a small budget, the horror movie became a surprise smash for Universal as it grossed over $161M worldwide at the box office, ranking as one of the most profitable films made that year. With a sequel now set to, perhaps, recreate the same feat, the sequel will welcome back the entirety of its cast from the first film. Hawke returns as the mysterious villain, The Grabber, with other cast members like Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora also returning.

What Is 'The Black Phone' About?

Close

Based on a story by Joe Hill and produced by Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, The Black Phone follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney and his younger sister, Gwen, who is gifted with strong psychic abilities. Living in a town plagued by a series of child abductions and murders, one day, Finney comes up as a target for the Grabber, and is soon kidnapped by him. Locked away in a basement, Finney's sister tries to employ her psychic abilities to find her brother. Finney soon realizes that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims by virtue of the disconnected phone in the soundproof basement. Determined not to let history repeat itself with Finney, these voices aid the teen's escape.

The Black Phone is available to stream on Hulu. The Black Phone 2 will arrive in theaters on October 17, 2025.

The Black Phone 5 10

After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims. Release Date June 24, 2022 Director Scott Derrickson Cast Ethan Hawke , Madeleine McGraw , Mason Thames , Jeremy Davies Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers C. Robert Cargill , Scott Derrickson , Joe Hill Studio Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures, Crooked Highway Expand

Watch on Hulu