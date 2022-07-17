The relatively low-budget Blumhouse summer blockbuster The Black Phone is still ringing in our ears. In its fourth weekend in theaters the Scott Derrickson horror film has grabbed an international accumulation of $42.5 million. Surpassing the international box office totals of Escape Room 2 and the John Carpenter legacy-horror Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, The Black Phone has earned the title of the fifth-largest horror film in the genre of the pandemic, and second-largest original horror behind M. Night Shyamalan's Old.

The Black Phone, written and directed by Derrickson with writing partner C. Robert Cargill, is an original horror based on the 2004 short story by author Joe Hill. The story takes place in the late '70s in a neighborhood that is being terrorized by a serial killer known as The Grabber, played by Ethan Hawke. When young Finney Shaw (Mason Thames) is abducted and kept in The Grabber's basement, a dormant psychic ability provides the boy with a connection to The Grabber's past victims via an old, disconnected black phone. Between the spirits and Finney's twin sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), the young captive finds himself in a race against time in The Grabber's twisted game and the minutes are ticking.

The film opened strong, earning over $35 million in its premiere week, and recently surpassed $100 million globally in its fourth. Internationally, The Black Phone continues to ring in excellent opening weekends, capturing $143 thousand in Thailand, where it reigns supreme as the number one opening weekend of the pandemic for horror, ahead of Ouija, Scream, and Halloween Kills. In Finland, The Black Phone opened to a decent $69 thousand, and in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, raking in $141 thousand between the two, leveling with Shyamalan's 2016 Split, and also outperforming Scream and Halloween Kills.

RELATED: Blumhouse Has Scared Up $5 Billion Across All Their Films at the Global Box Office

As for maintaining its hold, The Black Phone had another outstanding weekend in Mexico, dropping only 35% despite the new horror The Twin hitting theaters, making its total earnings $13.3 million. In Germany's fourth weekend, the film is down only 26%, reaching a $1.9 million cumulation, surpassing Old. During the start of the summer holidays, the film saw a significant uplift in Argentina, taking the top spot for horror throughout the pandemic, garnering a total of $1.5 million and counting. On its fourth weekend in Saudi Arabia, The Black Phone has snagged the second-largest horror film of the pandemic, barreling past the lifetime cumulation of Scream at a whopping $3.3 million. In the UK, Ireland, and France The Black Phone surpassed the lifetime totals of Old over the weekend, as well.

Rounding out the cast of The Black Phone with Hawke, Thames and McGraw are Miguel Cazarez Mora as Robin, Jeremy Davies as Terrence, E. Roger Mitchell, Troy Rudeseal, James Ransone, Tristan Pravong, Kellan Rhude, and more.

You can still take The Black Phone's call in theaters, or it's now available on demand. Read the official synopsis below and check out Collider's interview with the young stars Thames and McGraw for more movie inside information!