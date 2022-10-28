Family; they can be a source of comfort or the root of all your troubles.

In horror movies, families can be a source of comfort or the root of all troubles. Watching a family go through trials and tribulations can be an effective emotional narrative for the audience. Relationships between parent and child, and between siblings allow stories of conflict, estrangement, and even reconciliation.

Plenty of horror movies have shown various siblings with interesting dynamics on the screen. They are usually working together to battle a common enemy or finding ways to get out of a tight spot. These characters show that despite their differences, they cannot survive without each other.

‘The Black Phone’ (2022)

When 13-year-old Finney (Mason Thames) is abducted by a sadistic man, he discovers that he can communicate with other victims through a mysterious telephone. Meanwhile, his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) has psychic dreams about the kidnapping and is intent on finding her brother.

The Black Phone features an emotionally resonant sibling duo in Finney and Gwen. After the death of their mother, they have to deal with their abusive alcoholic father at home and also face bullies at school. When the abduction happens, their strong relationship keeps them together in the face of evil.

‘Oculus’ (2014)

Ten years after the terrible deaths of their parents, Tim (Brenton Thwaites) is released from a psychiatric hospital and reunites with his sister Kaylie (Karen Gillan). She suspects that an evil entity inside an antique mirror is responsible for their loss and sets out to prove it.

Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, Oculus is told in two different timelines. The siblings who were previously close friends as children are struggling to rebuild their relationship as adults. Tim’s skepticism clashes with Kaylie’s beliefs in the supernatural leading to arguments and denials, and eventually, to a tragic resolution.

‘A Tale of Two Sisters’ (2003)

Su-mi (Im Soo-Jung) is back home with her sister Su-yeon (Moon Geun-young) after finishing treatment at a mental institution. The sisters are unhappy with their stepmother, especially when Su-mi has nightmares about their late mother. Soon, unexplainable incidents start happening to the sisters.

A Tale of Two Sisters is considered one of the best examples of Korean horror. The film is an intense mind-bend, deliberately building up to a shocking finale. It’s a psychological examination of two sisters struggling to adapt to a new situation at home. Their connection gets them through the worst moments of their lives, perhaps even through death.

‘Paranormal Activity 3’ (2011)

Sisters Katie (Chloe Csengery) and Kristi's (Jessica Tyler Brown) happy childhood is disrupted when Kristi meets an imaginary friend named Tobi. Strange things begin occurring in their home, captured through cameras set up by their stepfather. Yet they are not prepared for what lies ahead.

Paranormal Activity 3 is the third installment in the successful found-footage horror series and the prequel to Paranormal Activity and Paranormal Activity 2. The previous movies show glimpses of Kristi and Katie’s relationship but here, their sisterhood is obvious. The children try their best to look after each other amidst the flurry of supernatural occurrences that follow them well into adulthood.

‘Ginger Snaps’ (2000)

Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins) are two sisters with a morbid fascination with death. One night, Ginger is struck by a wild creature that has been killing the neighborhood pets. She then transforms into a werewolf and goes on an attacking spree. Brigitte must find a way to stop Ginger before more people get hurt.

Considered a cult classic, Ginger Snaps is a coming-of-age horror movie that tackles teenage issues in a biting satire. The bond between the two sisters remains strong even after Ginger changes, and Brigitte is willing to do anything to save her sister. Their journey is fraught with difficult choices, bringing forth a heartbreaking confrontation.

‘Goodnight Mommy’ (2014)

When their mother returns home after surgery with her head covered in bandages, twins Elias (Elias Schwarz) and Lukas (Lukas Schwarz) become suspicious. They believe that the woman is not their mother and proceeds to prove their theory through horrific actions.

Not to be confused with the American remake of the same name, Goodnight Mommy is an Austrian horror film that employs the “evil twins” trope to violent measures. But it is also a tragic story about family loss. The twins’ affection for each other is heartwarming to watch even while they’re plotting against others. By the end, a surprising revelation shines their relationship in a new light.

‘Mama’ (2013)

After their parents’ deaths, Victoria (Megan Charpentier) and Lily (Isabelle Nélisse) end up living in a house in the woods with a terrifying spirit they fondly call ‘Mama.’ Years later, they are rescued by their uncle and his girlfriend who take the sisters under their care. But Mama is not willing to let them go.

Mama is a dark fairytale about grief, motherhood, and vengeance. The sisters go through an unbearable tragedy and deal with their trauma in different ways. Victoria leans towards the comfort of her newfound family, but Lily has an attachment to the supernatural entity in their life. This friction leads to an emotional reckoning of their loving relationship.

‘Gretel & Hansel’ (2020)

Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and Hansel (Sam Leakey) run into the woods after their mother scolded them for not bringing food. They want to find work but get lost and stumble into a house owned by an old woman. She offers them food and shelter, but they have no idea about her true intentions.

Gretel & Hansel is a visually captivating version of the Brothers Grimm’s folk tale "Hansel and Gretel." Like its source material, the film features two lost siblings who unknowingly enter a witch’s house. The moody atmosphere and slow-burning tension cause Gretel and Hansel to squabble. Yet when the witch’s threat is made clear, Gretel slips into protective mode to save Hansel and herself.

‘Nope’ (2022)

Siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer) run a horse ranch in California after the death of their father. When they discover what seems to be a UFO passing over their home, they try to capture it on film. Their quest proves to be more dangerous than they expected.

Following the success of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele tackles sci-fi horror through a Western lens in Nope. Haunting, disturbing, and clever, the film sees two siblings trying to prove a possible alien sighting. OJ’s quiet, restrained demeanor coupled with Em’s boisterous, optimistic manner makes for an interesting pairing. But their love and care for each other ultimately override their differences.

‘House of Wax’ (2005)

On their way to a football game, siblings Carly (Elisha Cuthbert) and Nick (Chad Michael Murray), along with their friends are stranded after their car breaks down. They arrive at a ghost town that has an abandoned wax museum. Unbeknownst to them, the museum holds terrible secrets, and they are all in danger.

Fast-paced and gory, House of Wax is loosely based on the 1953 movie of the same name. The slasher horror is straightforward in its portrayal of teens trying to survive. Carly and Nick are not alike in their personalities, but they end up working together to fight for survival.

