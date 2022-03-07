Scott Derrickson's upcoming horror film The Black Phone received a new Finnish poster that seems to have taken a page from one of the director's previous films. Where the film's other poster evokes those 1970s and 1980s vibes that are all the rage these days, the Finnish poster instead calls back to Sinister for inspiration, complete with grimy gray walls with black streaks, and the titular black phone waiting for Mason Thames' character to pick it up. It harkens back to the iconic poster for Derrickson's previous work which saw Ashley Oswalt (Clare Foley) drawing on the wall and revealing the sinister (pun intended) face of Bughuul.

Where this poster breaks with the Sinister design is with the inclusion of the phone surrounded by ominous shadows of people. These are the past victims of Ethan Hawke's The Grabber, who are intent on helping Finney Shaw escape the killer's grasp through the black phone. The Grabber is conspicuously absent from this promo. Normally, we'd see him mugging for the camera in his terrifying mask, but this poster opts to keep him in the shadows, instead focusing on Finney as he's about to go over and grab the phone after he wakes up in the dingy room where The Grabber keeps his victims. In all, it's a spooky poster that sets up for Derrickson's grand return to horror by going back to his roots.

The Black Phone is a Blumhouse Production following Finney, a 13-year-old boy who encounters the infamous child killer The Grabber. He's taken to an unknown location where The Grabber's past victims were kept before they were ultimately murdered, a point that is both disturbing and helpful for Finney as the spirits of the dead contact him through the black phone on the wall, hoping to keep him from the same fate. Meanwhile, Finney's sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) starts having dreams about him that include details that aren't public knowledge. She begins cooperating with police in order to track down Finney and The Grabber in order to save her brother and end this serial killer's run.

Image Via Universal Pictures

'Evil Dead Rise' to 'The Black Phone': 17 Most Anticipated Horror Movies of 2022

This will be Derrickson's first horror film since 2014's Deliver Us From Evil, a movie that failed to hit the heights of his previous works like Sinister or The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Since then, he took the director's chair for perhaps the most supernatural horror-adjacent superhero film, Doctor Strange, which tasked him with properly introducing magic into the MCU. With The Black Phone, he'll get to reunite with Hawke, flipping him from main protagonist in Sinister to main antagonist, as well as his old writing partner C. Robert Cargill.

The Black Phone stars Hawke, Thames, McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, E. Roger Mitchell, Kellan Rhude, J. Gaven Wilde, Michael Banks Repeta, and Brady Hepner. The film is based on a short story from Joe Hill and is produced by Jason Blum. After a previous delay, it's set to release in theaters on June 24. Check out the chilling Finnish poster for the film below:

