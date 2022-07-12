Grab the popcorn, turn off (most of) the lights, and settle in to watch the critically acclaimed horror film from the comfort of your own home.

Since it landed in theaters just a few weeks ago, loads of people have answered the call and bought their tickets to see The Black Phone. And now, the film is making its way onto demand for those of us who want to watch a terrifying movie from the comfort of our own home. According to the film’s Twitter page, the blockbuster thriller will drop for on demand viewing beginning this Friday, July 15. The Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke led film has absolutely crushed ticket sales, bringing in $35 million to the domestic box office during its opening weekend alone.

In case you’re behind on the times, The Black Phone centers around a small, quiet town in the 1970s. Seemingly an idyllic place to live, the town isn’t all that it appears to be as its citizens - particularly the children - are being tormented by an elusive serial killer known only as The Grabber. After he’s kidnapped by the sadistic killer, Finney (Thames) finds himself trapped in a basement with no way out. Things take a turn for the supernatural when the disconnected phone rotting away in the basement begins to ring. It’s then that Finney gets help from ghosts of The Grabber’s past in order to help him escape. Meanwhile, on the outside, his dedicated sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) will stop at nothing to make sure her older brother and best friend doesn’t become another victim of The Grabber’s.

Along with its horror aspect, the film also focuses its lens on the relationship between Finney and Gwen, a bond that has carried them through a traumatic home life and rough upbringing. It places them both in powerful positions with Finney trying to escape the clutches of The Grabber and Gwen discovering that she may have a special power that can aid her in retrieving her brother. Through it all, their dedication to one another helps them make choices that will hopefully aid in Finney’s escape.

And, if Gwen’s special powers are ringing a bell for you, you’re not the only one. Themes found in The Black Phone have been likened to Stephen King novels of the past, giving horror fans everywhere even more of a reason to check out the acclaimed feature.

Whether you’ve already unraveled the mystery of The Black Phone in theaters or have been reading the onslaught of killer reviews, biding your time to see the feature in your own home, the time is almost here to dive into the spooky story when it lands on demand this Friday - just be sure to leave a light on.