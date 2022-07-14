It’s poetic justice at the box office for director Scott Derrickson and his longtime writing partner C. Robert Cargill. Their latest collaboration, the horror film The Black Phone, has passed $100 million at the global box office. Derrickson and Cargill dropped out of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which would’ve marked their second partnership with Marvel, in favor of the significantly smaller-scale Blumhouse chiller.

Based on the short story by Joe Hill, The Black Phone was released exclusively in theaters at a time when most horror films are being offloaded to streaming. It reunited Derrickson with his Sinister star Ethan Hawke, who plays a terrifying child abductor called The Grabber in the film. Produced on a reported budget between $16 million and $18 million, The Black Phone is yet another win for Universal, whose Minions: The Rise of Gru and Jurassic World Dominion are also doing gangbusters at the box office as we speak.

But unlike those films, The Black Phone’s success wasn’t written in stone. And yet, it’s the biggest non-sequel horror release of the pandemic era. The two biggest horror titles since the pandemic began are A Quiet Place: Part II ($297 million worldwide) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($206 million worldwide). Other hits include Halloween Kills ($131 million worldwide) and the fifth Scream film ($140 million worldwide). The Black Phone has already outgrossed fellow Universal horror releases Old ($90 million worldwide), Candyman ($77 million worldwide), and The Forever Purge ($67 million).

Image via Blumhouse

RELATED: 'The Black Phone' Review: Don't Answer That Call

In a show of confidence in the product, the studio specifically moved The Black Phone to the summer. The film has made over $65 million domestically, after a $23.6 million opening weekend. Incidentally, the movie that Derrickson and Cargill were originally supposed to be working on, Doctor Strange 2, debuted just a couple of months ago and has made over $950 million worldwide. Sam Raimi stepped in to direct the superhero sequel after Derrickson quit citing creative differences. Prior to directing the first Doctor Strange to critical and commercial success in 2016, Derrickson had established himself as a talented horror filmmaker, with hits such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister to his credit.

Expect the party at the Universal lot to continue for the next few days, as Jordan Peele’s latest social thriller, Nope, debuts in theaters this week. Peele is coming off Get Out and Us, two back-to-back original horror hits that have made a combined total of over half-a-billion dollars at the global box office.

You can watch an interview with Derrickson here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: