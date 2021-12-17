2021 was a great year for horror, with releases like A Quiet Place Part 2 and Halloween Kills keeping genre fans happy. 2022 looks to continue that with another killer year for horror and one of the most interesting releases coming next year is director Scott Derrickson’s supernatural abduction movie The Black Phone. Originally it was set to release on February 4, 2022, but Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have just announced that it is being pushed back to June 24, 2022.

The Black Phone is based on a 2004 short film of the same name by Joe Hill. Ethan Hawke, who also starred in Derrickson’s 2013 film Sinister, plays a serial killer named “The Grabber," who has a very weighty legend to him, similar to other horror icons like Pennywise — Hawke reportedly broke his “no villain” rule to play the character. The film also stars Mason Thames as Finney, Madeleine McGraw as Finney’s sister Gwen, and another Derrickson regular James Ransone as Max.

Image via Blumhouse

RELATED: 'The Black Phone': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know About Scott Derrickson’s New Horror Movie

No reason was given for the delay, but it might be to avoid a slightly overstuffed weekend, as its original February 4 date had the film going up against Roland Emmerich’s space epic Moonfall and Johnny Knoxville’s Jackass Forever. The month overall is pretty crowded with high-profile releases with the likes of Sony Pictures' Uncharted adaptation starring Tom Holland and 20th Century Studio’s Death of the Nile finally coming out. Even though big releases like Jurassic World: Dominion and Pixar’s Lightyear are coming out in June, overall the month seems surprisingly quiet, with the only other major release on June 24 being Warner Brothers’ Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Although The Black Phone does not premiere in theaters until next year, it made its debut earlier this year at Fantastic Fest and with 11 reviews it holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Derrickson is best known for directing Doctor Strange, but before that, he was a horror genre regular making hits like The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and Deliver Us from Evil. Due to the current reviews and terrifying trailer, all signs point to this horror thriller being another genre hit for the director.

The Black Phone now releases in theaters on June 24, 2022 and you can watch the trailer that was released in October below.

The synopsis of the film reads as follows:

Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Into $44 Million Overseas, Breaking Records in the UK and Mexico It turns out the Spider-Man CAN come out to play... who'da thought it?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email