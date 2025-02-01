Ethan Hawke has charmed many people throughout his time in showbiz, but he turned that charisma in for an extreme creep factor through his chilling role in Scott Derrickson’s 2021 film, The Black Phone. The movie saw the actor take on the psychologically unsound role of a serial killer known as The Grabber, who had a penchant for abducting children. In perhaps his darkest role yet, Hawke transformed himself into a terror-inducing bad guy, who snatches the wrong child – Mason Thames’s Finney. Both a critical and commercial success, a sequel, titled The Black Phone 2, is set for arrival later this year. If you haven’t seen the first movie yet, don’t fret because soon you’ll have the chance to answer the call when Peacock picks up The Black Phone on February 12.

The year is 1978 and the small, suburban town just outside of Denver, Colorado, is plagued by a monster known only as The Grabber (Hawke). The faceless predator is already responsible for a slew of child abductions, and has yet to be stopped by local law enforcement. Meanwhile, a local boy named Finney (Thames) is living a troubling life following the suicide of his mother, which has now forced him and his sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), to be under the constant eye of their abusive, alcoholic father. Things go from bad to much, much worse for Finney when he finds himself as the next would-be victim of The Grabber. Trapped in the killer’s dungeon-like basement, the room is scarce, save for a black rotary phone. Finney’s chances of survival are low, until one day, he picks up the phone and gets strength from the souls of The Grabber’s victims who came before him, who are now at the other end of the line.

‘The Black Phone’ Dials Up Success at the Box Office