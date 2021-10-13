We’re finally getting our first look at the new horror thriller The Black Phone just in time for the spooky season. Starring Mason Thames (Evel), Madeleine McGraw (American Sniper), Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan), James Ransone (Sinister), and Ethan Hawke (The Magnificent Seven), this dark thriller will make its way to theaters everywhere on February 4, 2022.

The film will be centered around a small town with a horrific killer (Hawke) lurking among the residents undetected (working as a part-time magician, nonetheless!) as he kidnaps and ultimately murders children. Finney Shaw (Thames), an introverted but quick-thinking 13-year-old boy, is abducted by the mysterious killer and confined to a soundproof basement with only a mattress and a disconnected phone. To his terror and surprise, when the phone begins to ring nonstop, Finney is connected to the voices of children past – the previous victims of the killer.

The voices tell Finney not to hang up and then begin to coach him in an attempt to break him out of the basement and be sure the same fate doesn’t befall him. The killer may even know about the phone’s abilities as we see him screaming at Finney in the trailer to hang up the phone. We also get to see that perhaps McGraw’s character will play a hand in (hopefully) rescuing the young boy. She is able to see things in her dreams that put her in touch with clues only the police would know. It even looks like she will have the ability to see the ghosts of the children that were murdered before Finney met this sadistic killer.

The director and terror king, Scott Derrickson (Dr. Strange, The Exorcism of Emily Rose) will once again join forces with top horror production company, Blumhouse (Paranormal Activity, Get Out), to bring us what is sure to be a nail-biting, action-packed scare-fest. Derrickson also co-wrote the screenplay along with C. Robert Cargill based on the short story by Joe Hill.

One thing is for sure, in this town no child will be safe until the killer is caught. This is sure to be another horror film that will keep you at the edge of your seat in absolute suspense and terror. Be sure to check out the trailer below, and get the scare of your life when The Black Phone opens in theaters on February 4, 2022.

