The Big Picture Thomas Randolph married six times, with four wives dying under suspicious circumstances, leading to murder charges.

Randolph's pattern of infidelity, large life insurance policies, and hiring hitmen linked him to his wives' deaths.

Randolph's conviction for murder was reversed in 2017, but a second trial in 2023 found him guilty again, sparing his life.

In most true crime stories, a person is unlucky enough to have been caught and charged with one crime. In the strange case of a man named Thomas Randolph, he ended up being tried for two separate crimes, decades apart. The new Investigation Discovery docuseries, The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, explores these cases and asks the question: is Randolph the unluckiest man alive, or a vicious murderer? The man has been married six times, and four of his wives have died (three under very suspicious circumstances). Throughout the docuseries' three episodes, Randolph's story is told in jailhouse interviews from the man himself, as well as from family and friends of the victims and other people with inside knowledge of the cases.

Randolph always attracted trouble, mostly by being involved in selling drugs. Several times in the series he boasts about just loving "sex, drugs, and rock and roll," but Randolph's past is a lot darker than that. Randolph's second wife, Becky, was found with a gunshot wound to her head in their home. Randolph suggested that she had struggled with mental health issues, and the police bungled the investigation from the beginning because they were viewing her death as a suicide. But more evidence emerged that seemed to point towards Randolph's guilt. He was eventually charged with Becky's murder, and a man named Eric Tarantino testified at trial that Randolph had flat-out asked him to kill Becky at one point. In a shocking turn of events, Randolph was acquitted of the murder in 1989. Becky's loved ones were horrified that the man who killed her would be walking free. But several decades later, they would have another shot at justice when Randolph was linked to another wife's death.

The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph (2024) The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolphis a TV show that explores the life and crimes of Thomas Randolph, a man married six times with four of his wives having died under suspicious circumstances. The series dives into the investigation and trials surrounding the murders, particularly focusing on his sixth wife, Sharon Causse.



Release Date July 15, 2024 Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1

Is Thomas Randolph Just an Unlucky Man in 'The Black Widower'?

Randolph's third wife escaped his clutches fairly unscathed (just like his first wife did), and both are interviewed in the series, talking about what it was like to be married to the mercurial and dangerous man. But his fourth wife, Francis, also died mysteriously. She passed away after having heart surgery, but she had been in the recovery unit, and some of her loved ones were suspicious that Randolph had been in the room right before she died. His fifth wife would later die of cancer, but his sixth wife, Sharon, would end up being his downfall. In 2008, Sharon was killed in what looked like an attempted home invasion in Las Vegas. The intruder was a handyman the couple had hired named Michael Miller. Randolph claimed he shot Miller after discovering Sharon was dead. But when investigators started looking into Randolph's story, they immediately suspected he was lying (and had actually hired Miller to kill Sharon, but then double-crossed him, and shot him as well). Randolph was subsequently charged with their murders.

The case had many strange similarities to Becky's murder, including the fact that Randolph had taken out large insurance policies on each wife prior to their deaths. He had also tried to hire someone to kill his wife before each of the murders took place. Tarantino bravely testified again, letting the jury know that he had once been asked to kill Randolph's wife several decades ago. The jury also learned of the many discrepancies in Randolph's version of events of that fateful night. In 2017, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to death. However, in a shocking turn of events, Randolph was lucky enough to have his conviction reversed.

'The Black Widower' Is Currently in Prison

The Nevada Supreme Court decided to side with Randolph. They ruled that the jury should not have heard any testimony about Becky's death and that the similarities between the two murders were prejudicial. Throughout it all, Randolph maintained his innocence, saying, "I'm addicted to love, I'm a true romantic. That doesn't make me a killer." But prosecutors weren't going to let Randolph get away with murder. A second jury trial was conducted in 2023, and Randolph was once again found guilty (of two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder). This time, Randolph got lucky again though. Instead of being sentenced to death, his life was spared, and he was sentenced to 60 years to life in state prison.

Randolph is currently serving his sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center in Pershing County, Nevada. Randolph's attorney did note at his sentencing in April 2024 that his client is battling some health issues and doesn't have a lot of time left. But Randolph is still claiming he's innocent and intends to appeal his conviction. He said at the sentencing, "I didn't kill Sharon. I had nothing to do with this." But there's one thing that The Black Widower makes very clear: Randolph had a clear pattern of behavior with each of his wives that included infidelity, taking out massive life insurance policies on them (typically upwards of $300,000), and asking a third party to kill them. Even at his sentencing, Randolph couldn't help but badmouth Sharon's daughter, even going so far as to blame her for her mother's death.

There's a possibility that the series could add more episodes in the future if Randolph does get a new trial based on his appeal. At this point, The Black Widower is a fascinating look at a man who doesn't always seem like a disturbing and hardened killer. When he's being interviewed, he has a jovial personality and a sense of humor about his wild past. But the interviews with people who knew Randolph tell a much different story, one of a man who was addicted to cheating on his wives and to making money (no matter who he hurt in the process). They paint a picture of a man who was likely driven to murder several times because he could see the payout that would come from his wives' deaths. The series estimates that Randolph possibly made more than $1 million in life insurance payouts from all of their deaths combined. Randolph would like to describe himself as someone who loves love, and just so happens to be unlucky enough that his spouses keep dying. But the evidence (expertly laid out by legal analyst Beth Karas in the series) demonstrates that Randolph has ended up exactly where he belongs.

