After an exciting and totally creepy marketing campaign, Longlegs has finally made its big-screen debut, and it's already being called one of the best horror films of 2024. The film follows possibly psychic FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she attempts to solve the connection between several decades of family murder-suicides. She finds herself on the tail of the titular serial killer, Longlegs, who is provided with a nightmarish performance from the iconic Nicolas Cage. It is a captivating mystery filled with darkly beautiful cinematography, unforgettable performances, and stomach-churning, slow-burning dread. What is fascinating in Longlegs, as well, is the supernatural aspect of it. The marketing led viewers to believe it may be a story based more in reality, similar to The Silence of the Lambs. However, its supernatural elements provide another creep factor entirely. Not only this, but it helps deliver an interesting, possible connection to an earlier Osgood Perkins horror film.

The Blackcoat's Daughter premiered at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival, and later received a widescreen release in 2017 thanks to A24. It is a twisted little indie nightmare, following two alternating storylines. One concerns two girls, Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), who reside at a Christian boarding school. It is revealed throughout this story that Kat is possessed by a shadowy, horned, demon, who is probably Satan himself. The other storyline concerns a woman named Joan (Emma Roberts), making a treacherous journey through snowfall to get to the same boarding school for mysterious reasons. It is a fantastic and criminally underrated movie, which may seem a little familiar for viewers who now only know Perkins through Longlegs. Not only does The Blackcoat's Daughter feature tonal and aesthetic similarities with Longlegs, but the movie has similar supernatural lore that could potentially make it a spiritual sequel.

The Visual and Narrative Trademarks of Osgood Perkins' Horror

Osgood Perkins' films should be at the top of the list for anyone interested in visually atmospheric horror. Both aforementioned movies have snowy, isolated locations, minimalistic and beautifully decorated settings, and slow-building narratives. Dialogue delivery is very similar, and the color palettes are also wintery and muted, giving each film the look of potentially being connected and perhaps even taking place in the same world.

In addition to the visual similarities, both films feature a slow-building narrative. Neither has too many jumpscares, and neither becomes oversaturated with spectacle-filled sequences. Their heavy dialogue and subtle pacing allow the nightmarish stories to seep into the viewer's skin. They deal with similar themes of Christianity and religious trauma as well. Overall, some interesting connections can be made, ones that add to the possibility of them being connected. The Blackcoat's Daughter has the same minimalistic cinematography and set dressing, and the performances are just as intelligently deadpan. To be fair, this would still make complete sense even if there were no other connections. After all, Perkins wrote and directed both. These are his trademarks, just like every filmmaker has. Still, it is interesting evidence if one were to make the case of the movies having an on-screen connection as well as behind the scenes. This is especially true when one considers the Satanic elements of both films.

The Devil in the Details with 'Longlegs' and 'The Blackcoat's Daughter'

One of the most prevalent similarities in the horror world between Longlegs and The Blackcoat's Daughter is the Devil himself. Both movies have strong elements of the Satanic sub-genre, highlighting possession and demonic interference as sinister threats. In The Blackcoat's Daughter, the character Kat is possessed by a demon that is most likely Satan. He appears only as a black, horned shadow, and she begins to worship the entity, brutally killing innocents and following orders for it. In Longlegs, the titular antagonist worships one "Mr. Downstairs", AKA Satan. Longlegs, similarly to Kat, works for the Devil, carrying out brutal dirty work through his supernatural murder of families. Both characters even provide an iconic "Hail Satan!"

Both of the movies follow very similar supernatural rules. Human characters become corrupted by Satan and even find themselves as loving worshipers of him. In The Blackcoat's Daughter, the character Joan (who is revealed to be a grown-up Kat), travels back to school years later to try and find the demon that once possessed her. She is not even possessed anymore, but rather corrupted, almost like a Satanic case of Stockholm Syndrome. Again, this is pretty close to Longlegs. Longlegs is not actually possessed by Satan, but works for him. The Devil is additionally portrayed almost exactly the same in both movies. He is never shown in full figure, but rather in shadowy menace. He is this massive, horned beast, shrouded in complete darkness. The Blackcoat's Daughter's version is a little more simplified, but still quite similar. Making two Satanic horror films, each with the same visual representation of the Devil and similar supernatural rules, is pretty solid evidence for a possible thematic connection, and without a doubt a spiritual one.

It is interesting to look back on Perkins' work and make connections. He is clearly a filmmaker with a strong, original vision, and a ton of heart in every twisted production. Whether the supernatural connections between the films were intentional is unknown for certain, and whether they are actually connected by a shared universe is only theoretical. However, The Blackcoat's Daughter can without any doubt serve as a spiritual prequel to the now-modern-classic Longlegs. It has certainly not gained any of the same popularity, but should, as it stands out on its own as a mind-bending indie nightmare. With Perkins now a household name, maybe more viewership will reach his earlier films. And who knows, perhaps his upcoming adaption of Stephen King's The Monkey in 2025 will share some of the same connections.

The Blackcoat's Daughter is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

