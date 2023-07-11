Lionsgate has set release dates for a digital and physical release of The Blackening, the genre-bending meta-horror directed by Tim Story (Ride Along). A spooktacular parody of popular horror tropes, The Blackening masterfully achieved being a horror-comedy spoof film that rises above mediocrity. Following its triumph at the box office and with critics, Lionsgate has announced the film will be available for digital streaming and on-demand viewing on August 15,while the 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray release will arrive later this summer, on August 22.

The Blackening follows a group of seven tight-knit friends who reunite over the Juneteenth holiday and head out to the woods for a fun retreat. Unfortunately, they encounter a terrifying ordeal when they become trapped in an isolated cabin with a masked killer. The antagonist compels them to partake in a twisted board game governed by his racist rules where his pawns have to determine which one among them is the blackest – an attempt to determine who dies first per the usual horror clichés. However, The Blackening fearlessly challenges this and other genre tropes with smart subversions while maintaining its humor.

The Blackening made its premiere at 2022's Toronto International Film Festival receiving mostly positive reviews, especially for its satirical elements. Collider's Chase Hutchinson in his review, lauded the movie for resurrecting the spoof subgenre. Hutchinson directed praise at the film's strong cast as well as its brilliant reference to several critically-acclaimed horror titles. In his B- review, Hutchinson concludes that: "While there are many references throughout The Blackening, including a standout one surrounding O’Reilly Auto Parts, the humor itself largely works because of what it does independently of that in building out its dynamic characters who transcend tropes."

Who Is Behind The Blackening?

Based on a Comedy Central sketch of the same name written by Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening is written by Perkins (who also stars) and Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip). For its cast, the film assembles a handful of notable names including Grace Byers (Empire), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), Melvin Gregg (House Party), X Mayo (American Auto), Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People), Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live) and Yvonne Orji (Insecure).

The Blackening arrives on digital and on demand on August 15, while the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (+Blu-ray & Digital), Blu-ray (+DVD & Digital) and DVD will be available from August 22. The BluRay and DVD offering will include special bonus features including an Audio Commentary with director – Story, and writers – Oliver and Perkins. Other bonus features will come under the title; '“Who’s the Blackest?” Game Show,' 'Do the Write Thing,' and 'Cabin in the Woods,' among others. Check out the trailer below: