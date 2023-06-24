College friends retreating to a cabin in the woods is not a unique concept in the horror film genre, but what sets The Blackening apart is that the entire cast is Black. The Blackening adds a twist to the long-running horror film joke that the one Black cast member always dies first, as these old friends try to stay one step ahead of a vengeful killer during a Juneteenth weekend getaway.

The Blackening has received mixed reviews, with some claiming it's stereotypical. In contrast, others applaud the all-star cast, including comedians Jay Pharoah as Shawn and X-Mayo as Shanika and actress Antoinette Robinson of The Have and the Have Nots and Dear White People notoriety as protagonist Lisa. Each of the main characters brings something to the table, but they will need more than a winning personality to stay alive. Let's see where the main cast members rank on the likability scale.

The following article contains spoilers for The Blackening.

9 Clifton

Clifton (Jermaine Fowler) is the least likable of the group. Despite a checkered past that includes a stint in jail for Driving Under the Influence, Clifton cleaned himself up and made good. However, this doesn't ease Clifton's animosity toward his friends for doubting his Blackness and leaving him on the outside looking in.

At first glance, one can't help but get a Steve Urkel vibe from Clifton. The exaggerated expressions and oversize glasses do little to dispel that comparison. In an attempt to get a reaction from the group, Clifton admits to voting for Donald Trump, which doesn't go over well. Having an Android phone and being outed as the mastermind behind the murder trap doesn't do him any favors, either.

8 Morgan

Best known for her role as Molly on the HBO series Insecure, Yvonne Orji plays Morgan in The Blackening. Though her time in the movie isn't substantial, Morgan is an integral part of the story, leading to a cat-and-mouse game between her friends and the killer.

The first to arrive at the cabin with her boyfriend Shawn (Jay Pharoah), Morgan and Shawn discover the board game, The Blackening, which tests their knowledge of Black history. After Shawn is killed, Morgan is captured — but not before delivering some comic relief when she loses her wig trying to escape.

7 Shawn

Comedian Jay Pharoah is most widely known for his impressions. As Morgan's partner Shawn, fans of the stand-up comic will remember him from his six-year run as a cast regular on Saturday Night Live.

Shawn's time in The Blackening is short-lived, and he's the first to fall victim to the killer. Shawn's inability to develop one Black character who's survived a horror film is the nail in his coffin.

6 King

Snowfall's Melvin Gregg stars in The Blackening as King, a street-smart former gangster whose comedic timing hits the mark. The best friend of Sinqua Walls' Nnambi, King wants to turn over a new leaf in life and leave his gang-banging ways in the past.

As the college friends try their best to stay alive, King wastes no time defending why he shouldn't be on the killer's hit list. Married to a white woman, King uses this as his reasoning for why he should stay alive. But King desires to change his ways which is most endearing to the audience.

5 Shanika

Shanika (X-Mayo) is The Blackening's comic — and clichéd — relief. Playing what many consider a stereotypical role when it comes to Black women in film, Shanika's scenes are some of the most memorable in the movie.

Loud and abrasive, Shanika takes no bull when trying to stay alive. She first runs into Clifton at a store on the way to the cabin and gets a bad vibe from the store's clerks that later turns out to be on the money. It's obvious that Shanika is the life of the party. We've all had that friend who's a bit extra but fun to party with.

4 Dewayne

Openly gay, Dewayne Perkins — who co-wrote The Blackening — stars as Lisa's best friend, Dewayne, who is also gay. Dewayne is a good friend who doesn't want to see his best friend Lisa hurt again, which makes him likable.

Openly queer characters in horror films are virtually non-existent — and Black queer characters even less so. This makes Dewayne's presence in The Blackening both representative and refreshing. His anger at Lisa and Nnambi rekindling their relationship is relatable.

3 Nnambi

A womanizing playboy, Nnambi reconnects with his former girlfriend, Lisa, at the cabin. Brought by his best friend, King, the chemistry between Nnambi and Lisa is palpable as the former lovers can't stay away.

Nnambi brings a touch of smoothness to The Blackening, and it's obvious to viewers to see why Lisa continues to be drawn to her former lover. Though he cheated on Lisa numerous times, it's understandable why the audience would root for this couple's redemption.

2 Allison

Empire actress Grace Byers plays the bi-racial and naive Allison in The Blackening. The group's dismissive attitude toward Allison is difficult to watch, even in this satirical horror film. Though Allison isn't as outspoken as Shanika, she's not dumb; viewers pick up on this early on.

Allison shines when standing up to her friends after they criticize her suggestion to split up — letting them know that though she's bi-racial, she is a Black woman. This is one of the film's rare and real moments that puts the ball squarely in Allison's corner in the film and with the audience.

1 Lisa

From the moment she comes on the screen, it's evident that Lisa is fierce and strong. The lead heroine, Lisa, doesn't let being a woman stop her from taking control. Lisa has no intention of becoming the killer's next victim.

A mistake writers sometimes make is limiting a character's range — particularly when they are women. Though Lisa is undoubtedly a strong woman, her inability to resist the charms of Nnambi highlights her vulnerable side. Any woman — any person, for that matter — can relate to having mixed emotions. But Lisa doesn't let that deter her from her mission to stay alive.

