This Juneteenth is about to become a hilariously horror-filled weekend as Lionsgate releases its upcoming horror-comedy The Blackening. The movie follows a group of Black friends caught in the middle of a twisted game. Ahead of the premiere on June 16, Lionsgate released a new trailer for the feature.

In The Blackening, our core group heads to a remote cabin in the woods for what they think will be a fun Juneteenth getaway. Of course, their vacation quickly turns into a nightmare when a mysterious killer traps them in the cabin, forcing them to take part in a potentially fatal game. Soon, the group realizes the game is anything but as they fight to protect themselves and stop the killer. Per Lionsgate, the movie "skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?"

Where the first trailer focused solely on the events of the movie, the latest one blends new and old footage with audience reactions from early screenings. The trailer opens with the group heading into an eerily labelled "game room," where they discover the extremely racist board game about to make their lives a living hell. As the trailer continues, a few new footage additions crop up, primarily in the form of quippy lines, including one character noting what he thought Black Twitter was. There's also more slashing teased from the core group, and another look at how they start building their defense. Meanwhile, the audience reacts to some of the bigger scenes of the trailer.

The Team Behind The Blackening

The Blackening hails from the minds behind movies such as Barbershop, Girls Trip, and television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The screenplay and screen story were written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, based upon the Comedy Central sketch of the same name. It was directed by Tim Story. Oliver and Story produced, alongside E. Brian Dobbins, Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. The cast includes Perkins, Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharaoh, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, X Mayo, Sinqua Walls, Melvin Gregg, and Antoinette Robertson.

During the Toronto International Film Festival, Perkins told Collider's Steve Weintraub about why subverting horror tropes was important to him and the movie:

"Being able to take these tropes and find exactly what makes them complex, what gives them depth, and then forcing that in the movie so that when you start watching it, you see what has been in horror movies before and then the goal of the movie is to constantly break down your assumptions of these characters by constantly forcing depth."

The Blackening premieres in theaters on June 16. Watch the new trailer below: